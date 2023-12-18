Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:00 Milano, vittima tentata violenza: "Mi hanno accerchiato in 7, salva con bracciale anti stupro"

16:59 Sostenibilità, Nespresso: 90 quintali di riso donati a Banco Alimentare del Piemonte

16:47 Scadenze fisco e tasse, oggi ultimo giorno per versare Imu e rottamazione quater

16:39 Ricami con stelle e gonna tutù, abito di Diana venduto all'asta a oltre un milione di dollari

16:30 Napoli, neonato muore in culla in albergo: aperta un'inchiesta

16:23 esclusivo Chiara Ferragni, i social non perdonano per caso pandoro Balocco: report esclusivo

15:28 Chiara Ferragni, Fedez a Giorgia Meloni: "Mia moglie sbaglia e paga. Voi?"

15:20 Caso Balocco, le scuse in lacrime di Chiara Ferragni: "Dono un milione di euro" - Video

15:10 Chiara Ferragni, il mea culpa e le lacrime: "Dono un milione di euro, ho commesso un errore" - Video

15:08 Zaganelli (Ismea), 'Dop economy vale 20 mld su tutto territorio nazionale

14:55 Schifani: "In Sicilia non c'è opposizione"

14:47 Ismea-Qualivita, nel Nord est 55% valore Dop e Igp  

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCS technologies: The conclusion of the CCS4CEE project

18 dicembre 2023 | 16.23
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CCS technologies constitute an essential part of reducing CO2 emissions and are no longer a technological novelty, also in Central and Eastern Europe. These are the final days of the CCS4CEE Project that was aimed at renewing discussion about long-term deployment of CCS technologies in this part of the Old Continent. The Project is due to officially end on 31 December this year.

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS4CEE (full name: "Building momentum for the long-term CCS") was launched in 2021, and resulted in the preparation of over 35 documents, including Central and Eastern European CCS Roadmap for 10 CEE countries, published in mid-2022. The project explored such issues as, for instance, financing opportunities or social acceptance. The partners' activities were focused on reaching stakeholders and policymakers. Multiple events were held at national and international levels. The last one was the Final Regional Conference that was held in mid-September in Prague to summarise the project. The most important achievements of the CCS4CEE project in partner countries have been demonstrated in this short video.

 

"We are happy that we managed to contribute to strengthening cooperation in the region and changing stakeholders' attitudes towards CCS technologies," said Izabela Fortuniak, Programme Development Director, WiseEuropa. "There is still a lot to be done, particularly in relation to disseminating knowledge among policymakers. We also believe that our efforts will result in further projects in the years to come," she added.

The Project's reach covers Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and Hungary. It is funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA and Norway Grants Fund for Regional Cooperation. It is managed by WiseEuropa and supported by Bellona Foundation, as the expert partner. The remaining partners are Energy Policy Group, Institute for European Integration, and Civitta Latvija. The project is also supported by EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2303323/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ccs-technologies-the-conclusion-of-the-ccs4cee-project-302017937.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Ambiente Ambiente ICT Economia_E_Finanza aimed at renewing end officially end CCS4CEE project
Vedi anche
News to go
Campobasso, la casa va a fuoco: bimbo di 9 anni muore per asfissia
News to go
Migranti, nel 2023 aumentati del 31% i decessi in mare
News to go
Manovra 2024, tutte le novità: pensioni, Ponte, casa
News to go
Sciopero nella sanità oggi, dai medici ai veterinari: chi si ferma e perché
News to go
Assegno inclusione, al via le domande
News to go
Usa, Trump contro i migranti: "Avvelenano il nostro sangue"
News to go
Italiani in fuga dalle città, boom di richieste in provincia
News to go
Imprese, Cgia: troppe leggi in Italia, costano 103 miliardi anno
News to go
Manovra, avanti a oltranza
News to go
Israele, Lapid: "Netanyahu non può continuare a essere premier"
News to go
Compleanno del Papa, gli auguri di Mattarella
News to go
Telefonia, nuove regole AgCom per rincari da inflazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza