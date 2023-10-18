Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:11 Caso Cospito, istanza difesa su 41 bis: domani udienza Sorveglianza

15:07 Roma, accoltella ragazzo alla gola fuori dal bar: arrestato

15:04 Fusa da record, la gatta Bella conquista il Guinness

14:55 Long Covid e calo di memoria, ecco perché

14:34 In viaggio con Banca d'Italia, tappa a Cagliari tra incontri e informazione

14:25 Report salute: riconoscere valore di over 65 centrali per società e giovani

14:12 Milano, donna violenta e deruba anziano: arrestata

14:11 Ascolti tv, Inghilterra-Italia batte 'Ghost' e DiMartedì

14:10 Agroalimentare, Lollobrigida: "Efficientare sistema per mantenere qualità"

14:05 Catania, 15enne a capo di gang incubo di una discoteca: 7 misure cautelari

14:05 Parigi, un 'buco' nel cielo sopra la Torre Eiffel: cos'è il fenomeno meteo Skypunch

14:04 Si finge avvocato e vince 26 cause legali senza laurea: arrestato

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cellebrite Elevates Digital Forensics Training with New MyCellebrite Learning Hub

18 ottobre 2023 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today the unveiling of a cutting-edge website and Learning Management System (LMS) within MyCellebrite.

Cellebrite training continues to be the gold standard for digital intelligence training and certification. This leap forward not only elevates the training experience for investigative agencies but also underscores Cellebrite's unparalleled leadership in digital forensics education, enhancing the customer experience like never before.

Cellebrite Training, which has developed a dedicated training website over the past year, reflects best practices in digital forensics. The learning site will enable tens of thousands of law enforcement personnel with the most advanced online technology available to discover new strategies and actionable processes to solve cases faster, smarter and defensibly to keep their communities safe.

In 2023, Cellebrite offered 24 training courses both live in-person and virtually, and in self-paced formats. In recent years, an average of 11,000 examiners, investigators and other agency personnel from more than 5,000 public sector customers have been certified annually as experts in Cellebrite’s digital forensic software solutions.

Cellebrite’s enhanced MyCellebrite Community Portal now provides:

Intuitive learning path interface

Quick Access to Essential Course Resources

“Our training courses are invaluable resources to empower our customers to master digital forensics techniques, tools and methodologies,” says Anat Paran, Executive Vice President of Services at Cellebrite. “With hands-on training led by experienced instructors, this upgraded online platform plays a crucial role in propelling the industry to new heights, enhancing forensics experts’ credibility and bringing closure to cases—namely for victims and their families.” 

Cellebrite provides best-in-class digital forensics training. The launch of MyCellebrite ensures that as technology evolves, so will the skillsets of those who keep our communities safe.For more information, please visit www.cellebrite.ctraining.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.

Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite Contacts

MediaVictor CooperSr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content OperationsVictor.cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

InvestorsAndrew KramerVP, Investor RelationsInvestors@cellebrite.com+1 973.206.7760

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cellebrite DI Ltd USA Vienna CLBT IL0011794802 http//cellebrite.com Regan Durkin US Telecommunications Mobile Telecommunications Cellebrite Training Digital Forensics Digital Intelligence cutting edge website and Learning Management System within MyCellebrite Israel sito
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden: "Da Hamas atrocità superiori a quelle dell'Isis"
News to go
Roma, maxi frode fiscale: in 3 ai domiciliari
News to go
Divorzio e separazione con unico atto, via libera da Cassazione
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Terrorismo, Piantedosi: "In Italia 28mila obiettivi sensibili, a ora no rischi concreti"
News to go
Siae: "Economia degli spettacoli vale 3 miliardi e cresce del 187%"
News to go
Colosseo, da oggi il biglietto è nominativo
News to go
Infarto, 60mila ogni anno in Italia
News to go
Israele-Gaza, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Terrorismo, due arresti della Digos a Milano
News to go
Euro 2024, stasera Inghilterra-Italia a Wembley
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, morto sospetto killer


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza