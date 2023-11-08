Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Cellebrite Equips Investigators with Next Generation Cloud-Based Solution

08 novembre 2023 | 14.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Cellebrite Smart Search allows investigators to leverage open-source information quickly, simply and comprehensively to build momentum across an investigation

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIVA, Israel, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced Cellebrite Smart Search, a new SaaS-based solution that securely automates the collection and review of publicly available online data. Gathering data manually from open sources, especially social media platforms, is time-consuming and often complex, and surfacing actionable insights from this data can be equally challenging. Smart Search can save investigators hours of work.

Available now, Smart Search is Cellebrite’s next generation of open-source intelligence (OSINT) offerings. Built specifically for investigators, Smart Search collects all publicly available online data on a desired individual or organization and surfaces the most relevant information, quickly generating a standardized, shareable report for stakeholders. The digital world is an extension of the physical crime scene and therefore leveraging the online presence of subjects of interest is critical – to both support an investigation and regain momentum when leads go cold. Teams can now simply, quickly and comprehensively integrate Smart Search into their workflow to inform investigations, enrich evidence, accelerate insights and generate investigative leads.

“Our investigations can hinge on one piece of information. Finding it can be like spotting a needle in a haystack,” said Lt. Andrew Verbos, of Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna Township Police Department. “Smart Search helps place key puzzle pieces in the right spot in a timely manner. In addition to being used to accelerate new investigations, our talented detectives have reviewed stale cases with this new solution to help generate new leads. Smart Search rapidly combs through mountains of information, enabling us to sift through relevant information and identify commonalities and links.”

“Smart Search represents another powerful, new cloud-based offering from Cellebrite to help both digital forensic units and investigative units modernize their workflows,” said Ronnen Armon, Cellebrite’s Chief Products and Technology Officer. “This intuitive investigative solution is an important addition to our portfolio of digital intelligence offerings, enabling our law enforcement customers to work smarter and faster to address the major challenges impacting their organizations – from coping with rising data volumes and complexity, and modernizing inefficient operational processes to ensuring teams operate with the highest standards of ethics and accountability.”

The addition of Cellebrite Smart Search broadens the range of high-value investigative tools within the Cellebrite portfolio. It complements the company's AI-powered Pathfinder investigative analytics, which a growing number of investigative units use to surface relevant leads and discover valuable connections within the vast volumes of digital data that reside on a wide range of devices.

To learn more about Smart Search, click here.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.

Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Media

Victor CooperSr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content OperationsVictor.cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew KramerVice President, Investor Relationsinvestors@cellebrite.com+1 973.206.7760

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cellebrite DI Ltd USA Vienna CLBT IL0011794802 http//cellebrite.com Regan Durkin US Telecommunications Mobile Telecommunications Cellebrite Digital Forensics Digital Intelligence with Next Generation Cloud Based Solution Solution Next Generation open source
