Mercoledì 20 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:23
comunicato stampa

Countdown to Compliance: Allion Labs Addresses the EU's USB Type-C Rule

20 dicembre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Less Than a Year Left: Countdown to the EU's USB Type-C Rule

TAIPEI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union (EU) USB Type-C specification for technology product manufacturers has been in effect since last year. Quoting the official statement from the EU, "By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. From spring 2026, the obligation will extend to laptops." With only one year left before the deadline, some manufacturers have not yet clarified their planning and verification testing arrangements, creating uncertainty in their branding strategy.

The advantages of USB Type-C include high-speed data transmission, fast charging, reverse plug, and other features. However, it's crucial to note that USB-C cables can also pose potential risks in specific user scenarios. Some of the potential risks associated with USB Type-C connections involve abnormal signal transmission when connecting to a display, the inability to charge devices after connection, and the risk of product overheating due to poor cable quality. A transmission cable or interface causing major issues will inevitably lead to users returning their products, negatively impacting brand manufacturers. Manufacturers often overlook critical issues with USB-C cables that could severely damage the connected electronic product.

Seeking Professional Industry Consultants Emerges as a Recent Trend

Allion, a global leader in engineering consultancy, provides professional consulting and testing-related services to various industries. Given the urgency of compliance, branded device manufacturers have been inquiring about Allion's state-of-the-art USB Type-C testing lab designed to help manufacturers ensure their products comply with the stringent requirements of EU regulations. Simultaneously, based on the technical experience and test big data accumulated by Allion's USB Type-C laboratory for many years, three major issues of USB Type-C were analyzed: Display (ALT mode), data transmission, and power delivery.

Allion's USB Type-C testing services cover comprehensive standards, including interoperability, functionality, and compliance with industry standards. With a team of skilled engineers and cutting-edge equipment, Allion is ready to support companies in their successful transition to USB Type-C. Additionally, Allion has published a number of technical articles discussing USB Type-C technology and its potential risks. These articles provide valuable insights into the challenges manufacturers may encounter during the transformation process. By highlighting potential pitfalls, Allion aims to guide companies in making informed decisions and implementing effective strategies to mitigate risks.

For further information on USB Type-C and other consulting services, please visit https://www.allion.com/test-lab/usb-type-c/

Service Locations

Europe (Global): info-eu@allion.comUSA: us_service@allionusa-sgs.comTaiwan: service@allion.comJapan: service@allion.co.jpChina: cn_service@allion.com.cn

About Allion Labs, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Allion Labs has accumulated over 30 years of experience in validation. With its headquarters in Taiwan and branches in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China, Allion provides services to clients worldwide. The company offers professional consulting services in research, design, quality, and production, including product ecosystem scenario testing, standard certification, compliance testing, test fixture design, and AI/Automation solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305057/01.jpg 

