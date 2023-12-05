Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:36 Messina Denaro, arrestata Martina Gentile: è la figlia di Laura Bonafede, amica intima boss

11:07 Dallo spazio un Manifesto per la Terra, torna il New Space Economy European Expoforum

10:33 Roma, diversi licei occupati nella notte

10:30 Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 3 settimane: crescono ricoveri e morti

10:14 Ucraina, droni Kiev su mar d'Azov e Crimea. Russia: "Respinti 35 attacchi"

10:04 Pil Italia a due velocità nel 2023, divario crescita tra Nord e Sud

09:48 Sciopero medici oggi, Bassetti contrario: "Non siamo metalmeccanici"

09:24 Incidente nel milanese, tir perde controllo su A4: un morto

08:25 Onu: "A Gaza situazione apocalittica". Israele vuole allagare tunnel di Hamas

08:11 Elezioni comunali Firenze 2024, Sara Funaro candidata a sindaco del Pd

06:45 Giulia Cecchettin, migliaia di persone a Padova per l'ultimo saluto

00:04 Ucraina, ultimatum Casa Bianca al Congresso Usa: "Aiuti a Kiev o vince Putin"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

imo Partners with The Game Awards 2023 for Worldwide Live-Streaming

05 dicembre 2023 | 03.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular instant messaging app, imo, has collaborated with The Game Awards (TGA) to become its Global Distribution Partner. This partnership will allow imo to broadcast the 2023 ceremony in Los Angeles worldwide on December 8, 2023, at 12:30 am GMT.

The Game Awards is an annual award event that honours the achievements in the video game industry. It brings together game players, developers, and notable popular culture icons to celebrate and showcase gaming as a challenging, immersive, and inspiring art form. This year, an advisory board of top game publishers and platforms will guide the event, which 5,000 special guests and industry insiders will attend.

Past TGA ceremonies have featured famous faces like Gal Gadot, Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves, Vin Diesel, Al Pacino, Jason Schwartzman, Jack Black, Margot Robbie, and Tom Holland. This year, Game of the Year nominees are Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

imo users can access the live stream by clicking a dedicated banner in the 'Story' section on the homepage or the Voice Room. They will enjoy an immersive 3-hour broadcast of the prestigious ceremony. "We feel honoured to be The Game Awards' Global Distribution Partner and bring this exciting event to our community. We will continue to enhance our services and bring new and exciting features to our community," said Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo.

"We aim to reach more audiences, so we're thrilled to welcome imo users," said Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards CEO and Host. He added, "We want people to see gaming as an inspiring, immersive, and challenging form of entertainment."

Platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram have also signed to distribute The Game Awards 2023 globally.

Know more about this event at https://imo.im/blog/imo-partners-with-The-Game-Awards-2023-for-worldwide-live-streaming-en?lang=en&force=true.

Download imo for free at https://imo.im/

About imo

imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions around the world. imo has been empowering people with the ability to connect over miles and boundaries between them.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218469/imo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imo-partners-with-the-game-awards-2023-for-worldwide-live-streaming-302004431.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza instant messaging app broadcast the with The Game Awards 2023 for Worldwide Live Streaming app
Vedi anche
News to go
Medici e infermieri in sciopero oggi, a rischio interventi e visite
News to go
Violenza contro le donne, le app in aiuto
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, previsioni meteo Italia
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante
News to go
Operazione antiterrorismo, due arresti per diffusione contenuti jihadisti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ponte 8 dicembre, 13 milioni di italiani in viaggio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza