Martedì 09 Gennaio 2024
11:29
comunicato stampa

Infortrend's HA Service Ensures High Availability for Seamless Operations of Business-Critical Applications

09 gennaio 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, enhances business continuity with the HA (High Availability) Service, ensuring high availability of enterprise applications such as database, web server, and mail server. This solution offers an easy and cost-effective way to realize continuous operations of business-critical applications.

Infortrend's HA Service is supported on EonStor GS scale-out unified storage solution for enterprises. GS features high availability through its dual-redundant controller design, and with the HA service, this value is further enhanced. Enterprises can take advantage of site resilience provided by the HA Service with two GS appliances. The solution guarantees no data loss by storing identical copies of data on two storage systems. Service transition between the storage units is almost instantaneous, so users do not notice any interruption during scheduled maintenance, as well as unexpected emergencies, such as power outages.

The HA Service is beneficial for business-critical applications where high availability is crucial. For example, any downtime in database applications, such as ERP systems or online/onsite store transactions, can lead to revenue losses. Interruptions in web servers' operations can negatively impact the company's reputation, as vital business services such as product information, order processing, and customer service become unreachable during such occurrences. Disruption in email services can hinder interaction with partners and clients, leading to delays in communication and decreased productivity. Infortrend's customers, who opted for the HA Service, have already realized its benefits: The solution ensures high availability for these applications, furthermore, it reduces the time required for recovery in case of a failure.

"Our HA Service offers a simple, reliable, and cost-saving solution which enhances availability for business-critical applications, minimizes downtime, and safeguards business continuity," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrends-ha-service-ensures-high-availability-for-seamless-operations-of-business-critical-applications-302027141.html

