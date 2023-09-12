Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Merkle and Agillic team up to supercharge time to value for impatient CMOs

12 settembre 2023 | 14.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Agillic is delighted to announce its new partnership with Merkle, one of the top global names in the customer experience space. This collaboration is aimed at delivering rapid value to businesses seeking to reap the benefits of personalised marketing automation.

This strategic partnership brings together Agillic's expertise in creating sustainable customer relationships through personalised experiences and Merkle's CX prowess to provide a solution that empowers mid-sized and data-driven companies to harness the full potential of marketing automation more swiftly and efficiently.

Merkle's Chief Growth Officer, Bobby Hollingsworth, expressed the unique value of this partnership, stating, "What makes our new partnership with Agillic special is the fact that we can empower businesses to reap the benefits of personalised marketing automation much faster. We know that many CMOs are hesitant due to time constraints and resource limitations. Hopefully, this makes their decision a bit easier."

Hollingsworth added, "Our Copenhagen office is just a bike ride away from Agillic, and we look forward to working closely together. They deliver the software, and we do the consulting and delivery. This means that we can meet more of the SMB market's demands head-on. Being able to accelerate value for that segment is a great add-on to our existing suite of CX services and products."

This partnership between Agillic and Merkle will provide a flexible solution designed to rapidly turn ambitions into results, offering the advantages of marketing automation while ensuring compliance with EU laws and providing Danish support.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agilic adds: "At Agillic, we're all about personalisation. That's why we're thrilled to collaborate with like-minded thinkers and doers at Merkle. Teaming up with top-tier CX experts allows us to meet the demands of a large, new customer base. Our go-to-market strategy aligns perfectly with Merkle's vision, especially for businesses in the Nordics. We look forward to helping many new clients achieve their marketing automation goals."

 

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S +45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

About Merkle

For over 30 years, Merkle, part of the dentsu network of brands, has worked with Fortune 1,000 companies and leading nonprofit organisations to build and maximise the value of their customer portfolios. With a team of more than 9,600 in more than 50 offices around the world, they are still growing at a rate that outpaces the market.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

