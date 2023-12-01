Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:28 Famiglie sempre più piccole, nel 2040 tre coppie su 4 saranno senza figli

12:24 X Factor 2023, ecco chi sono i concorrenti che vanno in finale

12:08 Cop28 Dubai, Meloni: "No a cibo laboratorio per i poveri e sano per i ricchi"

12:02 Covid e vaccini, Bassetti: "Protocollo novax per disintossicarsi? Picco cialtronaggine"

11:51 Mare, Urso: "Il settore marittimo contribuisce per 65 miliardi al Pil"

11:35 Cop28, l'arrivo di Giorgia Meloni al vertice - Video

11:33 Melanoma, vaccino a mRna: in Italia al via test fase 3

11:33 Morgan risponde a Fedez: "Io leccapiedi di Meloni? Hai toccato il fondo"

11:00 Lenny Kravitz in concerto in Italia a luglio 2024, si esibirà all'Umbria Jazz

10:57 Cop28, Parolin a Dubai sabato per portare il contributo del Papa

10:38 L'Italia e i giovani, la fotografia del Censis: sono sempre di meno

10:36 Il leader del centrosinistra? Landini meglio di Conte e Schlein: il sondaggio Emg/Adnkronos

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mumtalakat Launches Carbon Offsetting Platform "Safa"

01 dicembre 2023 | 11.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MANAMA, Bahrain, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced today the launch of its voluntary carbon offsetting platform, Safa, helping businesses and individuals better understand and manage their carbon footprint by contributing to exemplary climate initiatives. This coincides with the Kingdom of Bahrain's participation at COP28, currently being held in the United Arab Emirates.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Mumtalakat, said, "Emphasising our commitment to sustainability across various fields, we firmly believe that true transformation occurs when we all come together to create a collective impact. With Safa, individuals and businesses have the ability to decrease their carbon footprint and actively participate in creating a more environmentally friendly future, supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2060." 

Safa's offsetting service is not an alternative to decarbonization efforts; rather, by building awareness, educating communities, and empowering action at the individual and corporate levels, Safa aims to complement critical decarbonization initiatives by providing a user-friendly offsetting function for hard-to-abate emissions from activities like travel, accommodation, and logistics. It also aims to bring this service to users' fingertips by integrating directly into their favorite everyday apps.

The newly introduced user-friendly platform is a testament to the Kingdom's utilisation of technology and innovation as key enablers of a faster, more affordable and more effective transition to net zero by 2060. The platform is accessible to all individuals and businesses to facilitate the transaction of high-quality and globally certified carbon credits, allowing them to calculate and offset their carbon emissions. These credits are allocated to international environmental projects aimed at the reduction or elimination of greenhouse gas emissions, with the aim of expanding to include local and regional projects in the near future.

To facilitate climate action for all, Safa has formed a partnership with CHOOOSE™️, a climate tech company, that delivers the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, enabling its partners to offer carbon emissions information and seamless access to trusted climate solutions.

About Mumtalakat:Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a mandate to grow the wealth of Bahrain through long-term investments based on sound financial, strategic and governance principles, Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 commercial enterprises with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.

Further details on Mumtalakat can be found at www.mumtalakat.bh 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mumtalakat-launches-carbon-offsetting-platform-safa-302003168.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Mumtalakat Launches Carbon Offsetting Platform offsetting platform Bahrein platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news: tregua scaduta, ripresi combattimenti
News to go
Sciopero treni oggi 1 dicembre, ancora disagi
News to go
Freddo polare e neve sulle Alpi, dalla Russia il gelo sull'Italia: il meteo
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a ottobre +27mila occupati
News to go
Draghi: "Modello sviluppo europeo si è dissolto, l'Ue deve diventare Stato"
News to go
Antitrust ferma trasferimento clienti da Intesa Sanpaolo a Isybank
News to go
Si apre a Dubai la Cop28
News to go
Europa e Conference League, le partite di stasera
News to go
Meloni: "Siamo un modello nel mondo di lotta alla mafia"
News to go
Nuovi sbarchi di migranti a Lampedusa
Sciopero treni, stop di 8 ore
News to go
Ucraina, nuovo attacco russo nella notte


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza