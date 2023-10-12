My Jewellery embraces the future of warehouse automation with innovative RoboShuttle solution by Geek+

DEN BOSCH, The Netherlands, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Jewellery, a female-led family-run business specialising in jewellery, fashion and accessories, and Geek+, the global leader in mobile robotics for order fulfilment, are embracing the future of warehouse automation together by installing the award winning RoboShuttle solution.

My Jewellery believes that a good working environment inspires sparkling people, which is why from now on their warehouse will be operating with the most innovative & ergonomic 22 RoboShuttle systems and 66 P40 picking solutions. This new system maximises space and reduces the metres made by staff at the warehouse thereby improving their ergonomic work space. It also allows My Jewellery to adapt to both B2B and B2C operations, another key factor in developing this AMR solution.

"Our business is built on high quality products, but we can only keep that up if we continue to consider improvements for our planet, our people and our products" says My Jewellery founder, Sharon Hilgers. "Sustainable solutions like this one installed by our partner Geek+, make it possible for us to deliver jewellery to our customers in a fast and efficient way whilst, at the same time, saving energy and making the warehouse a safer place to work.

Within the fashion industry, automation is considered to be an important factor in supply chain operations, this in part due to its advantages in sustainability but also because AMR solutions have been demonstrated to help the industry solve some of their biggest issues notably in returns operations, order picking efficiency and delivery speed.

"At Geek+, we are committed to fulfilling our customer's objectives in terms of sustainability and business operations and our project with My Jewellery is a great example of that" confirms Jan Jangbloets, Head of Sales Geek+ EMEA. "It is important to highlight that this is the first automation project that MyJewellery is implementing at their warehouse, and, for Geek+ it's a privilege to lead this technological transformation".

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About My Jewellery

My Jewellery was born from a passion for jewellery, and over the last 11 years, the brand has evolved into one of the leading fashion e-commerce companies in the Netherlands, whilst keeping a touch of summer a part of the brand's DNA all year round. My Jewellery is always on-trend and aims to launch high-quality and unique products at an affordable price every season.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243231/Geekplus_Europe.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014500/Geek_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2245408/Myjewellery_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/my-jewellery-embraces-the-future-of-warehouse-automation-with-innovative-roboshuttle-solution-by-geek-301954648.html