Mercoledì 15 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:15
OQ Technology and o2 Telefónica Join Forces for Global 5G IoT Connectivity

15 novembre 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OQ Technology, the first and fastest growing 5G IoT satellite operator, proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with o2 Telefónica, ushering in a new era of global IoT Satellite connectivity.

Commencing in Q2 2024, o2 Telefónica will roll out global 5G roaming, enabling Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) solutions deployment worldwide. This collaboration empowers businesses with reliable IoT services, even in previously inaccessible areas.

OQ Technology's satellite network integrates seamlessly with Telefónica IPX Cloud and Kite, o2 Telefónica's award-winning IoT connectivity management platform, offering business customers real-time SIM card monitoring and control globally.

In collaboration with OQ Technology, o2 Telefónica offers a hybrid mobile satellite connectivity service, providing global IoT network coverage. The service data is transmitted securely to customers, requiring only a Service-Level Agreement with o2 Telefónica.

Leadership Perspectives:

Omar Qaise, Founder & CEO of OQ Technology: Expresses delight at the Telefónica partnership, marking a historic milestone and enabling o2 Telefónica users to access 5G IoT roaming services globally.

Nikolaos Kalivianakis, Director of Business Solutions at o2 Telefónica: Highlights the collaboration's potential to enhance efficiency and productivity through OQ Technology's global coverage and innovative satellite-based IoT connectivity.

New Business Opportunities:

Satellite connectivity unlocks IoT applications in areas where terrestrial networks face limitations. This includes connecting stationary IoT devices like agriculture sensors in remote areas and facilitating IoT applications across the world's oceans.

New Service - IoT Data Ready:

In early 2024, Telefónica's Kite platform introduces "IoT Data Ready," simplifying NB-IoT data processing and acting as a bridge to traditional IT systems.

More About OQ Technology: www.oqtec.com

OQ Technology is the world's first and fastest-growing 5G NTN IoT LEO satellite operator. The company has deployed NB-IoT connectivity via LEO satellites and is establishing a global constellation catering to mobile operators and clients in sectors like energy, mining, logistics, maritime, and agriculture. The company's patented technology leverages the use of standardized 3GPP technology, connecting billions of users globally and using both terrestrial and satellite networks.

More About o2 Telefónica Business Solutions: https://iot.telefonica.de/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oqtec/ - Twitter: https://twitter.com/oqtec

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275190/OQ_Technology.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oq-technology-and-o2-telefonica-join-forces-for-global-5g-iot-connectivity-301987228.html

