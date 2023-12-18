Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
15:40
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Syncron Appoints New Chief Product and Technology Officer To Drive Innovation and Growth

18 dicembre 2023 | 14.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sean O'Neill joins Syncron's visionary leadership team to oversee the strategic direction, development and execution of the organization's product and technology initiatives.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management solutions that empower leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy, today announced the appointment of Sean O'Neill as chief product and technology officer, effective immediately.

As CPTO, O'Neill's mission is to unify all Syncron solutions as a completely integrated set of capabilities for OEMs to manage their equipment-related service businesses in a fully connected way, enhancing end-customer service levels beyond individual best-of-breed solutions.

O'Neill brings over 25 years of experience at the intersection of customer needs, technology and business impact. Before joining Syncron, O'Neill was chief product officer at GfK, where he was instrumental in launching its AI-powered intelligence platform. He has also worked at Amazon, Tesco and various technology startups, generating significant enterprise value across the global technology, consumer and retail sectors. With a proven track record of delivery and a whole-business mindset, O'Neill is passionate about leading with a culture of integrity, action, intellectual honesty and accountability.

"Witnessing the phenomenal success Syncron has achieved thus far and recognizing the vast potential for substantial growth in the years ahead is truly inspiring," said O'Neill. "I am honored to embark on this journey, serving our valued customers, collaborating with our exceptional team and contributing to our goal of making the world a better-serviced place."

The unwavering vision at Syncron is to be at the forefront of technological innovation, driving growth and expansion in the ever-evolving landscape of aftermarket sales and service processes. With an impressive track record fostering innovation, O'Neill is poised to play a pivotal role in steering Syncron toward unprecedented growth, solidifying its position as a leader in aftermarket service management solutions. O'Neill's strategic insight and commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology align seamlessly with the leadership team's vision of a future defined by continuous advancement and expansion.

"Sean brings a wealth of experience around businesses capitalizing on data and data insights that will strengthen Syncron's ability to help OEMs understand and monetize data analytics powered by AI, ML and data lakes. His expertise perfectly complements our vision for innovation and growth," said Dr. Friedrich Neumeyer, CEO, Syncron. "With his addition to the leadership team, we aim to elevate our strategic initiatives and drive Syncron to new heights."

About Syncron Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302560/Syncron_Sean_ONeill.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832423/4459403/Syncron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syncron-appoints-new-chief-product-and-technology-officer-to-drive-innovation-and-growth-302017209.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza leadership team growth ampliamento leadership
