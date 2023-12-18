Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:36
comunicato stampa

TEKLYNX Named Recipient of 2023 Top Software & Technology Award

18 dicembre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AUCH, France, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software solutions and industry-leading customer support, today announced being named one of the winners of this year's Top Software & Technology award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE). This award spotlights new-to-market software or enhancements to existing technology solutions in the supply chain space.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the 2023 Top Software & Technology providers," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "This award is a great recognition of our commitment to providing businesses of all sizes with superior barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions, along with exceptional customer support."

For over 30 years, TEKLYNX has helped companies optimize and innovate their labeling process. Their enterprise label management software solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, allows companies to manage label design, approval, print automation, and reporting across their business and suppliers from a single location. TEKLYNX CENTRAL is designed to meet complex labeling requirements and integrate with on-premise or cloud-hosted WMS and ERP systems to maximize simplicity for print users. Its browser-based print interface, with access via secure user logins, eliminates the need for individual workstation installations and enables on-demand label printing from anywhere in the world.

"From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS, and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize, and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

To learn more about TEKLYNX labeling software solutions and centralized label management, visit teklynx.com.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teklynx-named-recipient-of-2023-top-software--technology-award-302016104.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza supply chain space This award Top Software & Technology Award software
