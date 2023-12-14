Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:44 Threads strega subito i vip, chi ha già scelto l'anti-X

15:29 Costanzo (Humanitas): "Jak inibitori utili in comorbidità di dermatite atopica"

15:26 Natale, zampognaro: "Tanti giovani vogliono imparare strumento"

15:08 Alessia Lautone, direttrice di 'LaPresse' aggredita a Milano

15:04 Bce lascia i tassi invariati ma "l'inflazione tornerà a salire"

14:59 Rottamazione quater, c'è la proroga: prime due rate entro 18 dicembre

14:53 Incendio ospedale Tivoli, Rocca: "Riaprirà in minimo 4 mesi"

14:10 Salari in Italia, dal 1991 cresciuti dell'1% contro 32% in area Ocse

13:59 Salone Margherita, Pippo Franco: "Deve vivere, scempio se diventasse supermercato"

13:39 Elezioni Usa 2024, a gennaio al via corsa nomination che potrà (ri)incoronare Trump

13:38 Decreto anticipi è legge, da affitti brevi a bonus psicologo: cosa prevede

13:29 Genoa-Juve, Allegri si nasconde: "Inter favorita per scudetto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Trust Project Adds Sites in Key Regions and Communities

14 dicembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PACIFICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four more news sites in the United States, Canada and Hong Kong have earned the Trust Mark in recognition of their commitment to trustworthy journalism, announced the Trust Project®. They join hundreds of news outlets globally that show and uphold the 8 Trust Indicators® on their pages.

The Trust Indicators® – a "gold standard" in journalism transparency—show who and what is behind a news story. They emphasize practices that ensure honest journalism serving the public interest, including the separation of opinion and paid content from news, the protection of newsgathering from funder or government interests, and a commitment to impartiality, fact-checking and correcting errors.

The Trust Indicators® are now shown for the first time on online-first sites in Colorado and Georgia:

Colorado SunThe Current

On the nonprofit, impartial Hong Kong Free Press, the city's only independent English-language newspaper;

And on Xtra, which has offered proud and independent LGBTQ2S+ journalism on politics, culture, health and relationships since 1984.

The Trust Project is grateful to Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Google for enabling us to support each of these sites in the hard work of implementing the Trust Indicators.

About the Trust Project:The nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust Project is a global network of news organizations that affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The Trust Project created the 8 Trust Indicators®, a collaborative, journalism-generated and proven standard that helps both regular people and technology companies' machines easily assess the authority and integrity of news. Policies and standards are shaped through user research and enforced independently from the project's funding sources. For more, visit: https://thetrustproject.org/faq/.

Media ContactRebecca Nowacekrebecca@purposenorthamerica.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1374266/Trust_Project_Teaser_Facebook_EN.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-trust-project-adds-sites-in-key-regions-and-communities-302014808.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA sites in the United States more news sites that show telegiornale
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro Natale, ecco gli aumenti su addobbi e regali: quanto ci costa
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu tira dritto: nuovi raid sulla Striscia di Gaza e diversi morti
News to go
Consiglio europeo, avvio ritardato: i nodi di un vertice difficile
News to go
Argentina, prime drastiche misure del presidente Milei
News to go
Detenuti in Italia, i dati: oltre 60.200 persone in carcere
News to go
Giallo via Poma, nuova inchiesta: procura Roma chiede archiviazione
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Fiera del risultato ottenuto"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, laurea alla memoria il 2 febbraio a Padova
News to go
Ucraina, Michel: "Dobbiamo tenere fede ai nostri impegni"
News to go
Morto Antonio Juliano, storico capitano e dirigente del Napoli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 15 dicembre, ordinanza di Salvini: sarà di 4 ore


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza