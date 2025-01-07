Italian Shoe Retailers Scarpe & Scarpe and Pittarosso Partner with Impact Analytics™ to Incorporate GenAI into Optimizing Inventory to Gain Insights and Drive Profitability

Specialty retailer will implement GenAI-native MondaySmart(®) from Impact Analytics to ensure product availability matches customer demand

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics™, the leader in AI-native planning, merchandising and pricing solutions for the retail, grocery, and CPG industries, continues to expand its footprint globally and today announced it has partnered with two of Italy’s top shoe retailers, PittaRosso and Scarpe&Scarpe to implement leading edge Generative AI solutions. The two brands operate approximately 300 retail locations under both nameplates along with two ecommerce sites.

Through the partnership, the Italian footwear giant will implement MondaySmart, a GenAI solution from Impact Analytics. MondaySmart provides AI-native business intelligence for retail executives, allowing them to make data-driven decisions by leveraging proactive insights. PittaRosso and Scarpe&Scarpe executives will use this solution to provide strategic insights into how to grow sales and profitability.

“With a combined portfolio of nearly 300 stores, it is critical that we optimize our clusters to ensure that we meet our customers’ high expectations,” said Valentina Labate, Head of Merchandise Planning & Allocation at PittaRosso and Scarpe&Scarpe. “Partnering with Impact Analytics will help us harness the power of our data and their AI and GenAI to position us for future growth.”

The GenAI solutions developed by Impact Analytics are unique in the industry. MondaySmart is an automated intelligent reporting system that maximizes the potential of users by automating repetitive calculations and consolidating data. It leverages machine learning to identify patterns to give business leaders a competitive edge. MondaySmart identifies the causes of deviations in the business while also providing intelligent insights on how best to address those issues. It helps retailers analyze the effectiveness of promotions and provides high-impact insight generation, giving visibility across geographies, customer segments, and merchandising hierarchies.

Impact Analytics enables meaningful clustering through the use of a powerful ensemble of ML algorithms. This AI-driven cluster creation helps optimize buying and allocation to align stores and their products to better serve their customers, increase sales and reduce stock.

“We’re honored to support PittaRosso and Scarpe&Scarpe, and help improve their operational efficiency with our cutting edge Gen AI tool, MondaySmart(®),” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Impact Analytics. “As a category, footwear can be very challenging to stock properly regardless of whether that’s in-store or online. For more than a decade, we have empowered retailers to proactively address their business challenges with our AI-native solutions. MondaySmart’s GenAI empowers retail executives to harness the power within their data to enhance productivity and make smarter business decisions that improve profitability.”

About PittaRosso

PittaRosso SpA is an Italian company founded in Padua at the beginning of the last century. It operates in the distribution of footwear and accessories in Italy with approximately 150 directly managed stores, a 2023 turnover reaching over €270 million, and about 1,400 employees. The company runs stores with an average size of 1,000 square meters, mainly located in shopping centers and retail parks. With a positioning characterized by accessibility and a wide assortment, PittaRosso reaches to a broad and diverse audience, offering footwear, accessories, and apparel with an unbeatable quality-to-price ratio. Since July 2024, the group has been controlled by RSCT Fund (Responsible & Sustainable Corporate Turnaround Fund), the UTP credit fund supported by Pillarstone, which aids in the relaunch of Italian companies.

About Scarpe&Scarpe

Scarpe&Scarpe SpA is an Italian company with over 50 years of history and a presence across the entire national territory, boasting 135 stores and an online platform. A key player in the market for footwear, accessories, apparel, and luggage for the whole family, Scarpe&Scarpe offers its customers collections that keep up with the latest trends, attention to detail, customer-centric focus, and a unique shopping experience, all while emphasizing quality at competitive prices. With a 2023 turnover of €210 million, 1,550 employees, and an average sales area of 1,200 square meters, the company has been under the control of RSCT Fund (Responsible & Sustainable Corporate Turnaround Fund) since August 2022. This UTP credit fund, supported by Pillarstone, is dedicated to supporting the relaunch of Italian companies.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and visit Impact Analytics and follow us on LinkedIn.

