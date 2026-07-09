LEPAS L8 Sets Sail for Six European Countries – Expanding in the Global NEV Market with Elegance

WUHU, China, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a shipment ceremony for LEPAS - Chery Group's all-new NEV brand rooted in an elegant lifestyle - was held at Wuhu Port. Nearly 1,500 units of the LEPAS L8 PHEV were loaded and set sail, destined for multiple European countries including Italy, Spain, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, and Romania. This large-scale vehicle shipment marks a substantial step forward in LEPAS's "Year of Delivery", honoring its global commitments with the power of elegance.

This year, the European NEV market has continued to demonstrate robust growth momentum. As multiple European nations press forward with their emission reduction targets and electrification transitions, new energy vehicles are steadily emerging as one of the core growth drivers of the European automotive market. This bulk shipment of the LEPAS L8 PHEV to Europe represents a significant milestone in the brand's ongoing commitment to deepening its presence in regional European markets. Since its European debut during Milan Design Week, LEPAS has garnered positive feedback from both European media and early users. The commencement of bulk shipments marks the brand's transition from debut to scale in Europe - a key milestone in the "Year of Delivery".

The LEPAS L8 PHEV, featured in this shipment, is the brand's five-seat SUV designed to embody elegance and refined comfort. Built on the Intelligent LEX Platform, the model adopts LEPAS's signature Leopard Aesthetics design language, tailored to align with mainstream European aesthetic sensibilities.

Powered by the LEPAS Super Hybrid system, the L8 PHEV delivers an exceptional comprehensive range of over 1,300 kilometers and combined fuel consumption as low as 2.38L per 100 km. Combining efficiency with versatility, it is well suited to a wide range of mobility scenarios, from daily urban commuting to intercity travel.

Guided by the brand proposition of "Drive Your Elegance", LEPAS aspires to become the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life. Built upon three core pillars - Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - the brand delivers a differentiated NEV product portfolio that translates the vision of elegant mobility into a tangible lifestyle experience for users worldwide. Since completing its European debut and unveiling its NEV Brand Strategy at 2026 Beijing Auto Show this April, LEPAS has steadily advanced its global footprint, progressively establishing a worldwide network spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to embrace Chery Group’s global development philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere", steadily deepening its localized operations and bringing an elegant lifestyle to more users around the world - so that every journey becomes an elegant experience.

Peiwen TanEmail: tanpeiwen@mychery.comWebsite: lepasinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27591d64-5452-4c48-a641-69de1f9dfddd https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fbe2b4c-d49a-4975-ad79-47aff5f59084 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8bcfaa3-94a3-4fa6-abc6-d5e0200417a6

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