Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 06:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shutterstock Introduces Flexible Editorial Subscription Packages Across Entertainment, Breaking News, Sports and Archival Content

08 giugno 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform for transformative brands, newsrooms and media companies, today announced the launch of the brand new Shutterstock Editorial platform, including offering Editorial Subscriptions for the very first time. This centralized destination offers the entire Shutterstock Editorial offering with more than 90 million assets across entertainment, breaking news, sports and archival already available and 700,000 new assets added each month.

Building on the momentum of the recent acquisition of Splash News and a new deal with Opry Entertainment Group, this site development is the next step in Shutterstock Editorial's rapid evolution as the leading destination for breaking news and exclusive archival content. The Shutterstock Editorial search function is streamlined through curated collections personalized to individual users and includes filters and predictive search functions based on search history. The platform will offer two unique editorial subscription options: Essential, which runs on a monthly basis and Elite, which runs on an annual basis, as well as an à la carte shopping option that does not require a subscription.

"We've made it easier than ever to find the right piece of content by constantly working to enhance the breadth of our library and the speed at which new assets are available for our contributors to publish," said Candice Murray, Global VP of Shutterstock Editorial. "By optimizing the search experience and offering bespoke subscriptions, we have created the perfect solution for every player in the Editorial ecosystem."

"The Condé Nast archive is a treasure trove for visual storytelling, and we're thrilled that the new Shutterstock Editorial hub will allow culture lovers around the world to access these iconic photographs effortlessly," said Ivan Shaw, Corporate Photography Director at Condé Nast.

Dave Hogan, a VIP entertainment photographer who recently joined Shutterstock Editorial, added "Both Shutterstock and I have a 20-year legacy of capturing iconic moments in entertainment history, and this exciting transition broadens my coverage of key entertainment events, from star-studded red carpets to prestigious awards ceremonies. This new platform will ensure that my work will receive unparalleled visibility with the fastest and highest-quality content and coverage."

Visit the best-in-class destination to search, discover and license editorial content at editorial.shutterstock.com.

About Shutterstock Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world, a growing data engine and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www . shutterstock . com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075411/Shutterstock_Red_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shutterstock-introduces-flexible-editorial-subscription-packages-across-entertainment-breaking-news-sports-and-archival-content-301845673.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Shutterstock Editorial platform assets across entertainment platform griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza