Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 10:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Perfect Match: American Legend John McEnroe Joins Forces With Pepperstone

18 marzo 2024 | 08.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the greatest and most exciting players in tennis history has partnered with Pepperstone, with former World No. 1 and seven-time grand slam singles champion John McEnroe joining forces with the globally recognised Forex (FX) and Contracts for Difference (CFD) broker.

McEnroe joins Australian and current World No. 9 Alex de Minaur in Pepperstone’s stable of stars, with the American becoming one of Pepperstone’s Global Tennis Ambassadors.

McEnroe is not only renowned for his exceptional tennis prowess but also for his charismatic and often outspoken personality, both on and off the court.

As a former World No. 1, McEnroe helped define the world of modern tennis and solidified a reputation for exceptional performance.

Additionally, his philanthropic efforts for various charities and youth development showcases his commitment to creating a positive impact.

The former champion said he was happy to join the Pepperstone team considering their track record of supporting the sport.

“I couldn’t ask for a better doubles partner than Pepperstone. They’ve got a history of supporting tennis and they’re clearly as passionate about the future of the sport as I am,” McEnroe said.

“Having been a Platinum Partner of the ATP and holding the naming rights of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, Pepperstone supports tennis on a global scale.”

Pepperstone CEO Tamas Szabo said McEnroe is the perfect fit to partner with Pepperstone.

“John is a tennis icon whose influence extends beyond his remarkable achievements on the court, and we very much look forward to working together with him as our Global Tennis Ambassador,” Mr Szabo said. “Pepperstone will always be proud of being a Platinum Partner of the ATP, and we will continue to support the great sport of tennis for years to come.”

John Announcement Video - https://youtu.be/TZwrK-8ca60

IMAGE: Tamas Szabo, Pepperstone Group CEOJohn McEnroe, Pepperstone Global Tennis Ambassador

____________________________________________

About Pepperstone:

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

For more information, please visitwww.pepperstone.com

Pepperstone: Marketing & Media media@pepperstone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/709938f8-4466-4439-b732-57e0b472ff5c

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pepperstone Australia Melbourne https//www.pepperstone.com/ David Darius AU Financials Financial Services McEnroe grand slam singles globe NEWSWIRE has partnered gara
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"
News to go
Elezioni Russia, inchiostro nelle urne e slogan pro Ucraina: le proteste ai seggi
New to go
Aldo Moro, 46 anni fa la strage di Via Fani
New sto go
Amazon rivoluziona le regole del reso, cosa cambia
News to go
Caro voli, sconti ai residenti in Sicilia
News to go
Blinken: "Usa vogliono piano chiaro per Rafah che protegga civili"
News to go
Russia alle urne per le presidenziali, Putin verso quinto mandato
News to go
Bonus colonnine, domande da oggi al 20 giugno
News to go
Scuola, torna il bonus gite scolastiche da 150 euro
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza