Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:44 Digital Meet 2023, concluso il Festival dell'Alfabetizzazione Digitale

19:32 Lucca Comics, anche Fumettibrutti contro Israele: "Non ci sarò, non ci dormirei la notte"

19:31 Manovra 2024 senza emendamenti, cosa succederà in Parlamento

19:28 Roma, operaio muore investito mentre è al lavoro sul Gra

19:22 Scandalo coop e migranti, avvocato moglie Soumahoro: "Linea difensiva non cambia"

19:03 Domani da Nunzia De Girolamo su Rai3 la vittima dello stupro di gruppo a Palermo

18:59 Con guerra Israele-Hamas aumentano episodi di antisemitismo in Italia

18:42 Bassetti contro Fedez su bonus psicologo: "Lo usa per attaccare il governo"

18:24 Friuli Venezia Giulia, A2A: oltre 25 mln di valore economico generato sul territorio (+56%)

18:21 Gorizia, perde controllo dell'auto e va fuori strada: morto

18:11 Scuola, i dati choc: si suicidano 10 insegnanti all'anno

18:05 Coppa Italia e Supercoppa a Mediaset, 56 milioni alla Lega Serie A

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cellebrite Furthers Global Commitment and Partnerships with Global Law Enforcement Community at International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference

24 ottobre 2023 | 14.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, wrapped up a four-day presence at the 2023 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition. More than 16,000 police chiefs and other senior law enforcement professionals attended the single largest and most impactful law enforcement event of the year.

“IACP is a landmark event in the law enforcement community, and we are pleased to take this opportunity to reinforce our strong ties and relationships with law enforcement professionals,” said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite CEO. “These officials understand perhaps better than most, how our shared mission for justice never sleeps, and I am incredibly grateful for their passion, drive and dedication. I am equally grateful for my team for their unrelenting efforts in support of our business and customers around the world.”

Highlights of Cellebrite’s event presence include:

The panel discussion on child trafficking was a remarkable convergence of global leaders committed to safeguarding children worldwide. They united to synergize their collective expertise for an accelerated mission. It called upon all law enforcement agencies and technology vendors to integrate cutting-edge solutions and increase the number of rescued children. The “Unraveling Crime Mysteries” presentation illuminated cases solved through technology, emphasizing the need for agencies to adopt smarter, tech-driven approaches. In its entirety, these platforms at IACP emphasized Cellebrite's unwavering commitment to collaborate with philanthropic and agency partners, aiming to make the modernization of investigations a reality, simplifying and expediting critical cases.

“I am so proud to be part of the Cellebrite team and to witness the partnership we have with the brave individuals in law enforcement both stateside and around the world,” Marque Teegardin, President, Cellebrite Americas. “Our agile, global team is steadfast in our support for one another, and we remain committed to ensuring our customers and partners are always equipped, ready and Cellebrite-powered.”

Media Contact:Victor CooperSr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content OperationsVictor.cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations Contact:Andrew KramerVice President, Investor Relationsinvestors@cellebrite.com+1 973.206.7760

About Cellebrite Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at  www.cellebrite.com  and  https://investors.cellebrite.com .

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cellebrite DI Ltd USA Vienna CLBT IL0011794802 http//cellebrite.com Regan Durkin US Telecommunications Mobile Telecommunications Cellebrite IACP Conference Digital Forensics Digital Intelligence globe NEWSWIRE TYSONS CORNER law enforcement professionals wrapped up
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"
News to go
Iran, morta Armita Geravand: la 16enne aggredita perché senza velo
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu: "Guerra lunga, il bene vincerà"
News to go
Lampedusa, continuano gli sbarchi: 340 migranti arrivati nella notte
News to go
Imprese, assicurazione obbligatoria contro rischi da catastrofi naturali
News to go
Sesso e giovani, approccio sempre più precoce e comportamenti a rischio
News to go
Meteo rallenta gli acquisti invernali, chiesto spostamento saldi
News to go
Bologna, piazza chiusa per messa in sicurezza Torre Garisenda
News to go
Sbarco migranti Selinunte, almeno 5 morti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza