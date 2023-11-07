Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:38 Israele, un mese fa l'attacco: i numeri del conflitto con Hamas

13:31 Cercasi sperma uomo non vaccinato contro Covid, boom di richieste sui social

13:21 Scuola, da manovra a rinnovo contratti: 17 novembre Cgil e Uil in piazza

13:18 Fisco, Cuzzilla (Cida): "Aiutare chi veramente ha bisogno cercando gli evasori"

13:14 Carlo III, oggi il primo 'King speech' da sovrano

13:11 Inaugurata 80esima edizione Eicma, per il Salone della Moto a Milano 2036 marchi da 45 paesi

13:09 Previdenza, Itinerari previdenziali: 48,68 mld euro disavanzo bilancio pensionistico

13:04 Migranti in Germania, accordo tra Scholz e premier regionali: in cosa consiste

13:03 Milan-Psg oggi, rossoneri in corsa per ottavi di Champions se...

11:57 Roma, anziano investito da 90enne in piazza Sempione: è grave

11:08 'I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone' vincono gli ascolti di lunedì 6 novembre

10:51 Londra 2024, Alex Schwazer ci sarà? Al Grande Fratello inquilini pensano a sciopero fame

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PHBS Receives EQUIS Accreditation, Now Holding the "Triple Crown"

07 novembre 2023 | 12.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) has been granted EQUIS accreditation for a period of five years. Though a young institution, PHBS has set its sights on global recognition and is now among only a selective few of the best business schools worldwide to hold the "Triple Crown" —EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, granted by the three most influential business school accreditation organizations. There are 215 EQUIS-accredited schools across over 40 countries globally, and only around 1% of business schools worldwide are triple-accredited.

Established in 1997, EQUIS serves as a rigorous benchmark for business schools to assess, accredit, and improve their quality in governance, programs, students, faculty, research, internationalization, and among others. Its thorough and strict peer-review process signals a school's overall quality, viability, and self-improvement commitment to students, employers, and academic partners worldwide.

During the peer review, the PHBS dean introduced the school's achievements and shared the strategic roadmap for its future development. Representatives of faculty, staff, students, alumni, and strategic partners from the industry also participated in the peer review interviews.

Among many quality indicators, the team recognized the high-quality students and faculty, a strong commitment to internationalization, well-designed programs, strict admission and selection for students, and, particularly, excellent career placement. According to the annual employment report, the initial employment rate of PHBS graduates from MA and MBA programs reached 97.7%, with a majority of graduates securing positions in leading finance and consulting companies.

Noting the internationalization actions, the team spoke highly of four areas: faculty recruitment, student cultivation, international collaboration, and the development of the UK campus, the first foreign campus opened by a Chinese business school in a Western country. Through alumni and corporate connections, PHBS also develops strong ties with industries and educates students with real-world cases. Therefore, the peer review team pointed out the school has strengths in its corporate, policy, and professional networks in China, especially in the Greater Bay Area.

Located in Shenzhen, PHBS was founded in 2004 with the vision to advance Peking University's commitment to global economics, finance, and management research, and develop as a center of international excellence in business education. Holding multiple accreditations speaks volumes about the school's standards and practices, and it will continue empowering students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed globally by providing exceptional faculty, impactful research, and the highest standards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268989/Equis.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phbs-receives-equis-accreditation-now-holding-the-triple-crown-301979944.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Peking University HSBC PHBS has set PHBS Receives EQUIS Accreditation best business
Vedi anche
News to go
Milan-Psg, scontri tra tifosi: guerriglia urbana su Navigli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ocse: reddito reale famiglie italiane cala dello 0,3%
News to go
Maneskin trionfano anche agli Mtv European Music Awards 2023
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Iran contro gli Usa: "Sostengono massacro"
News to go
Frutta e verdura, +20% prezzi in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky e l'invito (ironico) a Trump
News to go
A Nuova Delhi non si respira: smart working e scuole chiuse per ridurre lo smog
News to go
Serie A, stasera i due posticipi
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Milano, sequestrati oltre 10 milioni a società armamento ferroviario per frode
News to go
Premierato infiamma il dibattito politico


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza