139th Canton Fair Phase 2 Introduces New Product Zones, Reflecting Evolving Lifestyle Trends

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has introduced nine new product zones, with Phase 2 adding four focused on quality living, highlighting sustainable materials, refined craftsmanship, and culturally driven modern‑living design.

Exhibitors in the Prefabricated House and Courtyard Facilities zone emphasize environmentally responsible materials, structural stability, and modular adaptability, with products evolving from individual panels to comprehensive modular solutions. High‑strength metal panels, insulation materials, and prefabricated structural components are presented for residential, commercial, tourism, and public‑use scenarios. Enhanced performance in areas such as thermal insulation, fire resistance, and wind protection positions integrated housing as a competitive option in global markets, underscoring the sector's transition from material supply to holistic green‑construction ecosystems.

Sustainability is the heartbeat of the Bamboo Tableware & Kitchenware and Bamboo Household Items zones, where traditional materials are being adapted for a low-carbon world. Fully degradable bamboo tableware is emerging as a premier alternative to single-use plastics, aligning perfectly with global plastic-reduction initiatives. By blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, these products offer a natural aesthetic alongside superior antibacterial and heat-resistant properties. Furthermore, the implementation of automated production lines has made the rapid conversion of bamboo waste into finished goods a reality, significantly accelerating circular-economy practices across the sector.

The Fashion Jewelry zone is where tech meets tradition, defined by a blend of high-tech manufacturing and heritage artistry. Leading exhibitors demonstrate full-process capabilities in lab-grown diamonds and moissanite. These high-clarity, accessible luxury stones have gained favor among younger, eco-conscious consumers. Beyond technology, the zone also highlights a renewed appreciation for traditional craftsmanship. Filigree inlay, cloisonné enamel, and other time-honored techniques are being reinterpreted for contemporary style, signaling a shift toward jewelry that carries cultural identity as well as artisanal precision.

A unified vision connects these new product zones: the fusion of sustainable materials, tech innovation, and cultural storytelling. The 139th Canton Fair has seen Chinese manufacturers move toward high‑value, quality life-oriented solutions, underscoring that modern exports must resonate emotionally as well as functionally.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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