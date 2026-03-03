circle x black
360° Mobility Mega Shows 2026 Highlights Taiwan's Strategic Leadership in Energy, Intelligence, and Ecosystem Integration

03 marzo 2026
TAIPEI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global mobility industry accelerates toward electrification and intelligent transformation, Taiwan is emerging as a key force shaping the next era of transportation. With world-leading capabilities in semiconductors, automotive electronics, and ICT integration, Taiwan continues to drive innovation across the global mobility value chain.

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will host the 2026 edition of the 360° Mobility Mega Shows from April 14–17 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1). Integrating Taipei AMPA, E-Mobility Taiwan, and Autotronics Taipei, the exhibition delivers a unified platform structured around three strategic pillars: Green Mobility, Next Mobility, and Connected Mobility.

Green Mobility focuses on transportation electrification and advanced energy systems. Key exhibits include EV powertrains, charging infrastructure, energy storage integration, and battery testing technologies. Leading companies such as FUKUTA, EVALUE, ZEROVA Technologies, and CHROMA demonstrate Taiwan's expertise in electric drive systems and smart energy validation solutions, reinforcing the industry's shift toward low-carbon mobility.

Next Mobility centers on vehicle digitalization and AI-driven innovation. The show features automotive electronics, embedded systems, telematics, and smart cockpit technologies that reflect the evolution toward software-defined vehicles. Industry leaders including Foxconn, Advantech, TARC, CHIMEI MOTOR, and MiTAC showcase integrated solutions that enhance safety, connectivity, and operational efficiency in next-generation mobility platforms.

Connected Mobility underscores Taiwan's manufacturing depth and ecosystem integration capabilities. Spanning automotive components, lighting systems, aftermarket solutions, and system integration, exhibitors such as NHC, SONAR, EAGLE EYES, Wolf's Head, and MING MING demonstrate how traditional manufacturing excellence converges with electric and intelligent mobility technologies. This ecosystem-driven approach positions Taiwan as a strategic hub linking global suppliers, technology innovators, and OEM partners.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the 2026 program features the 360° Mobility Forum, curated 1-on-1 Procurement Meetings, and the ESG Achievement Series, designed to foster high-level dialogue, strategic collaboration, and sustainable industry advancement.

Industry professionals and international media are invited to experience the future of mobility under the 2026 theme, "Empower Every Move." Online pre-registration is now open at http://www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/

