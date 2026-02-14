Akko Launches Dash Ultra Mouse and Verge Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akko, a global peripheral brand renowned for its custom and gaming mechanical keyboards, today announced the launch of two flagship products: the Dash Ultra gaming mouse and the Verge gaming headset. With this release, Akko expands its ecosystem into high-performance mouse and audio peripherals designed for competitive gaming and extended use.

Dash Ultra: Ultra-Lightweight Control Built for Competition

The Dash Ultra is a flagship wireless gaming mouse engineered for players who demand speed, precision, and stability. Featuring a symmetrical lightweight structure, the mouse weighs approximately 40 ± 5 g, achieved through optimized internal design and balanced weight distribution without compromising control.

Its compact shape is optimized for small to medium hands and supports claw, fingertip, and palm grips, delivering reliable handling during fast-paced gameplay and long sessions.

At its core, Dash Ultra is powered by the PAW 3950 flagship optical sensor, offering up to 42,000 DPI with adjustable sensitivity for rapid flicks and precise micro-movements. The mouse supports wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connections, with up to 8,000Hz polling rate in wired and 2.4GHz modes. Performance and power efficiency are managed by the Nordic 54L15 MCU.

Battery life reaches up to 220 hours at 1K polling rate, or approximately 28 hours at 8K, providing flexibility between endurance and peak performance.

Verge: Competitive Wireless Audio Without Compromise

The Verge is a flagship tri-mode wireless gaming headset designed to address key challenges of wireless audio in competitive gaming—latency, clarity, and positional accuracy. Supporting 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections, Verge achieves latency as low as 25ms in 2.4GHz mode, keeping audio synchronized with on-screen action.

Verge features a 53mm neodymium driver with a dual-chamber acoustic design, driven by a 32-bit dual-core HiFi4 DSP. This setup enables virtual 7.1 surround sound, FPS audio enhancement, ENC noise reduction, and customizable EQ, while maintaining low latency and stable sound quality. Tuning emphasizes mid-to-high frequency clarity for improved directional awareness.

A detachable 6mm microphone with ENC AI noise cancellation ensures clear voice communication. The built-in 2000mAh battery delivers up to 250 hours of wireless use at 50% volume, with support for play-while-charging. Weighing approximately 280g, Verge is designed for long-term comfort.

With Dash Ultra and Verge, Akko takes a step toward building a complete high-performance peripheral ecosystem spanning input, control, and audio.

