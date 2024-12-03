Arquus Secures ISO 27001 Certification with MAGNA's Guidance, Paving the Way for Export Growth

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arquus, a pioneering leader in defense and vehicle innovation, has successfully achieved the ISO 27001 information security management certification, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. With the critical support of MAGNA, an established cybersecurity services firm, this internationally recognized certification positions Arquus as a highly vigilant player in the face of cyber threats.

The ISO 27001 certification, issued by an accredited body, confirms Arquus' commitment to the highest security standards and strengthens its position as a trusted partner in export markets. This certification prepares Arquus to collaborate with new partners under the best conditions, with data security and compliance being essential in the Defense sector.

A Rigorous Program Implementation

Arquus's journey toward certification, led by Chief Information Officer Yannick Lestriez, and Chief Information Security Officer Joy-Alexandra Denis, was a meticulous process, involving the implementation of 94 controls. The resulting security measures protect against evolving cybersecurity threats and support Arquus' future innovations in defense platforms.

"Our goal from the start was to ensure Arquus could not only meet but exceed the most stringent international standards," said Yannick Lestriez. "The defense sector requires robust and adaptable security measures and achieving the ISO 27001 certification underlines our capacity to safeguard our operations."

MAGNA, a global expert in implementing information security standards, played a pivotal role in guiding Arquus through this complex certification process. MAGNA ensured that Arquus' management system was tailored to meet not only ISO 27001 standards but also align with the additional layers of compliance required in the highly regulated defense sector.

Driving International Success

As Arquus seeks to expand its global footprint, this certification provides it with a strong competitive advantage in the export market, especially as international clients demand higher security assurances from defense industry manufacturers. The certification highlights Arquus' proactive approach to information security and its commitment to its international partners.

"The ISO 27001 certification is more than just a technical achievement — it reflects our dedication to operational excellence and reinforces Arquus' leadership in defense innovation," said Emmanuel Levacher, CEO of Arquus. "As we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for the digital battlespace, this certification will undoubtedly enhance our ability to compete and collaborate internationally."

Expert Collaboration and Security Assurance

This certification underscores the collaboration between Arquus and MAGNA, two firms committed to cybersecurity and operational excellence. "MAGNA is proud to have partnered with Arquus in achieving this critical milestone," said Jean Loup Le Roux, President of MAGNA. "By implementing the ISO 27001 standard, we've helped Arquus strengthen its global security posture and solidify its reputation as an international leader in the defense industry."

Arquus' achievement reflects resilience and a forward-thinking approach to multifaceted compliance in the defense sector. The certification was conducted within a multi-compliance framework, acknowledging the extensive regulatory and contractual obligations that Arquus must adhere to across different international jurisdictions.

About Arquus | https://www.arquus-defense.com

Arquus, a French defense company and leader in ground mobility solutions, joined the industrial group John Cockerill in July 2024. With nearly 30,000 vehicles in service across five continents, 22,000 of which are directly supported by its teams, Arquus is a key player in global defense. As a historic partner of the French Army, Arquus has designed over 90% of the wheeled vehicles for the Army and develops autonomous military platforms to modernize armed forces.

About MAGNA | https://www.magnacyber.ch

MAGNA is a global leader in cybersecurity, privacy and artificial intelligence (AI). Operating since 2014, with a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, MAGNA has a proven track record of guiding organizations toward internationally recognized certifications such as ISO 27001 and ISO 42001 for AI. As a trusted business ally, MAGNA enhances clients' security postures and enables effective navigation of complex regulatory environments, fostering competitiveness and success in the global market.

