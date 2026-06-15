As Eurosatory opens, Sopra Steria unveils the 10 trends shaping Defence, Security and Space in Europe

Ten trends, one conviction: in a 'war of saturation', superiority is no longer won by the costliest weaponry alone, but by speed of processing, data and intelligent mass.

PARIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Eurosatory 2026 opens, and against an accelerating geopolitical backdrop, Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe, is publishing its 'Defence, Security & Space' trend book, decoding the shifts that are reshaping European defence.

Its central thread: in a 'war of saturation', superiority is no longer measured by the power of platforms and software, but by the ability to decide and act faster than the adversary. For Europe's armed forces, agencies and industry, strategic autonomy is no longer a distant horizon: it has become an immediate operational imperative.

Why now: strategic value has shifted

In Ukraine as in the Levant, drones costing a few thousand euros are destroying equipment worth millions, and software updated in a matter of weeks is gaining the upper hand over systems designed to last twenty years. The figures compiled by Sopra Steria bear out this shift: $417 billion as the global cost of disinformation (15 per cent of French GDP), a ratio of 1 to 20 between an attack drone and the missile sent to intercept it, 70 to 80 per cent of Ukrainian losses caused by drones, and €800 billion in capability needs identified by the European Commission's Readiness 2030 plan.

The trend book identifies ten trends grouped around three imperatives:

These trends describe what is already unfolding in the theatres of operations. The only question that remains is one of tempo.

How do you keep the advantage?

The answer lies less in a catalogue of technologies than in the ability to connect systems, data and players […]

Read more

Media contact: Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

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