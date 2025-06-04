Astellas Chooses Veeva Vault CRM as Global Standard

Vault CRM will support Astellas' commercial agility and execution

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Astellas has chosen Veeva Vault CRM globally and Veeva China CRM for China.

"At Astellas, we discover and deliver transformative therapies for patients around the world," said Nick Eshkenazi, chief digital and transformation officer at Astellas. "Having a foundation for commercial agility and execution is crucial. Our collaboration with Veeva will provide us with technology solutions and data to enhance our agility as a company while we partner with an entity that shares our values and focus on patients."

"Astellas is a leader in improving the health of people around the world through their innovative science and healthcare solutions," said Matt Farrell, president, commercial strategy at Veeva. "With Vault CRM, we are excited to deepen our partnership to support Astellas in that mission."

Vault CRM addresses the industry's unique and evolving country-specific business needs and compliance requirements. It is part of the Vault CRM Suite that connects sales, marketing, and medical teams for seamless collaboration and more effective commercial execution.

