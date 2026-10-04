circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Blokees Debuts 90+ New Products at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2026

04 ottobre 2026 | 06.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 3 to 4, Assembly Character Toys Brand Blokees exhibited at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2026, featuring nearly 500 products across its two core categories, Blokees Model Kits and BLOKEES WHEELS. More than 90 new products made their debut, highlighting Blokees' continued expansion across product categories, IPs and consumer segments.

The Blokees Model Kits portfolio covers hero collecting, model kit collecting, animal-themed products and fashion-oriented products, featuring more than 10 global IPs including ULTRAMAN, TRANSFORMERS, Saint Seiya, Evangelion and DC. Products for collectors aged 16 and above were a key focus, with nearly 40 products exhibited across Champion, Champion Lite, Fantastic and Legend series , including more than 20 new products making their debut. Notably, DC made its first commercial appearance in the Legend series.

Blokees continues to expand its product ecosystem. Blokees also exhibited the latest products from its TERRAVENTURE Series and DaaLaMode Series. The TERRAVENTURE Series features animal-themed model kits based on Jurassic World, while the DaaLaMode Series combines assembly, articulation, and fashion play, expanding Blokees' offerings across different consumer segments.

In the Blokees Wheels category, Blokees exhibited its C, E, and S Series, featuring IPs including Transformers, Ultraman, and Batman. New products based on Cyberpunk 2077, Fast & Furious × Ford and Fast & Furious × Dodge were also exhibited for the first time, further expanding the category's offerings for vehicle enthusiasts.

Beyond products, Blokees also exhibited winning works from the "Dawn" and "Awakening" seasons of the 2026 BFC Creation Contest. Through BFC, Blokees connects players worldwide through creation and sharing, with the community now spanning 21 countries and regions.

Blokees will continue to strengthen its two core categories and expand its global product and creator ecosystem under its strategy of "Universally appealing, Stepwise pricing, Globally promoting."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-debuts-90-new-products-at-wonder-festival-shanghai-2026-302897726.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN63173 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Marcello Fois vince il Campiello: "Sono felice, è un premio che giudica i libri e non gli editori" - Video
Inchingolo (Fs): "Entreremo nella Fondazione Digithon"
Marcello Fois vince il Premio Campiello 2026: la proclamazione - Video
Perrone (EY): "Un italiano su 4 usa Agenti Ai nella vita di tutti i giorni"
Italia tra paesi più longevi: cresce l'aspettativa di vita - Video
L'abbraccio tra Pezzali e Repetto: "30 anni fa non avremmo mai immaginato tutto questo" - Video
Prato, aggressione a colpi di machete davanti al ristorante - Video
Belluno, liberati tre cuccioli di capriolo diventati fratelli dopo le cure - Video
A Venezia primi vaporetti con telecamere antiaggressione, il sindaco: "Copertura totale di ciò che accade a bordo" - Video
Proteste Marsiglia, uomo incappucciato ustiona volto di una donna con spray lanciafiamme - Video
Aprile (Confindustria): "Per il Sud è ora di correre, l'innovazione è centrale" - Video
Btp, Salcioli (Assiom Forex): "Opportunità sulle brevi scadenze" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza