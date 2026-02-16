Blokees Exhibits a Diverse Product Portfolio at Toy Fair New York 2026

SHANGHAI, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 14 to 17, Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees appeared at Toy Fair New York 2026, presenting a showcase of product portfolio to global consumers.

At the exhibition, Blokees unveiled its two major categories — Blokees Model Kits and Blokees Wheels — featuring more than 270 products across over 10 core product lines, including HERO5, HERO10, Champion, Legend, TERRAVENTURE, and DaaLaMode. The display covered nearly 20 globally renowned IPs, such as Transformers, EVANGELION, Mega Man, Saint Seiya, Hatsune Miku, and Jurassic World, fully demonstrating the brand's diverse product matrix.

The Blokees booth quickly became a highlight of the show, drawing strong attention with its diverse product. Popular Blokees Wheels series, including products from Transformers and Ultraman, were showcased together, attracting large crowds of players.

In the Model Kits category, Blokees spotlighted the HERO5 and HERO10 series, featuring classic IPs such as Transformers, Saint Seiya, and Naruto. Notably, three characters from Blokees Saint Seiya Galaxy Version Series 04: Gold Zodiac ② — Andromeda Shun, Pegasus Seiya, and Phoenix Ikki — made their first public appearance.

Blokees highlighted its Champion series and Legend series, covering IPs including Mega Man, Saint Seiya, EVANGELION, and Naruto. Targeting female consumers, the DaaLaMode series presented popular IPs such as Hatsune Miku and The Powerpuff Girls. Meanwhile, the TERRAVENTURE series showcased nature and creature themed model kits featuring Jurassic World, reflecting Blokees' ability to meet the needs of consumers across all age groups.

Blokees once again presented outstanding BFC works in Toy Fair New York. Fifteen selected creations were exhibited, including a U.S.-based BFC work that reimagined Transformers: Dark of the Moon Megatron through weathered painting, a custom cloak, and chains, captivating audiences on site.

Since 2024, Blokees has continued to appear at major toy fairs worldwide, demonstrating its product innovation capabilities and growing global influence. Looking ahead, Blokees will continue to leverage its R&D strength and innovative product system to deliver more product offerings and an elevated experience to consumers worldwide.

