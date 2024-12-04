Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 08:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Small Toys Go Global

04 dicembre 2024 | 08.32
LETTURA: 0 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone holds a fairy tale deep in their heart, dreaming of a colorful castle where wishes come true. Do you think it's just a fantasy? In Yunhe County of Zhejiang's Lishui City, those dreams become reality. Known worldwide for "creating fairy tales", Yunhe invites you to explore its magic with Bennie from Italy. Discover how "tiny toy bricks" have propelled thousands of local businesses to global success.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572990/Small_Toys_Go_Global.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-small-toys-go-global-302322135.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN71524 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design tiny toy bricks do you think it's just Zhejiang's Lishui city global success
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa-Cina, continua la guerra dei chip
News to go
M5S, Grillo e il messaggio dal carro funebre: cosa ha detto
News to go
Giustizia, Mattarella: "Rispettare limiti, magistrati soggetti soltanto a legge"
News to go
Voli e rincari di Natale, lievitano i prezzi
News to go
Tragedia Natisone, 4 indagati
News to go
Natale, prezzi alle stelle per il torrone: Panettone e Pandoro + 4%
News to go
Cresce povertà sanitaria, nel 2024 oltre 463mila italiani hanno chiesto aiuto
News to go
Coldiretti: "Invasione di fiori stranieri in Italia, +47% in un anno"
News to go
Affitti brevi, quando scatta l'obbligo per il Codice identificativo
Conte: "La guerra? Io avrei telefonato a Putin" - Video
Morte Rami, Lega al Corvetto copre scritte contro polizia - Video
News to go
Black friday in arrivo, i consigli


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza