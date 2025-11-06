circle x black
Cell Impact and thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering have entered a cooperation agreement

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact and thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering have entered a Strategic Cooperation Agreement for Joint Market Success in the Field of Hydrogen. The agreement includes a shared ambition to carry out joint marketing activities as well as technical development of flow plates and manufacturing processes for fuel cells and electrolyzers.

 

thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering is a business unit of the automotive segment of the industrial group thyssenkrupp. With a focus on drive and battery assembly systems – particularly for electric mobility – the company offers high-quality, innovative automation solutions for series production. Around 1,100 employees work for Automation Engineering across ten countries on three continents.

"They have extensive experience in automation and industrialization, and are simply a highly suitable partner for us. Based on Cell Impact Forming™, our unique and patented forming technology, we can scale the business together with thyssenkrupp by developing, marketing, and supplying cost-effective and high-quality flow plates to customers worldwide," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

During several years, Cell Impact has been developing forming technology and other process steps to enable industrial-scale production of flow plates once market demand is established.

The company has already manufactured and delivered several million flow plates to customers in Asia, North America, and Europe.

The cooperation agreement builds on a Letter of Intent (LOI) that the parties agreed upon in July 2025.

For more information, please contact:Daniel VallinCEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell ImpactCell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816029/Cell_Impact_Forming.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816030/Cell_Impact_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-impact-and-thyssenkrupp-automation-engineering-have-entered-a-cooperation-agreement-302607577.html

