BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, China World Summit Wing, Beijing, A Shangri-La Hotel announced a comprehensive brand refresh and unveiled its new brand positioning, "Above the Moment. Be You." The positioning reaffirms the hotel's vision to create personalized quiet luxury experiences that foster a deeper connection with self, place and the rhythm of the city.

As part of the brand refresh, the hotel hosted the 2026 Beijing CBD Vertical Run, welcoming nearly 1,000 participants. Competitors ascended more than 2,000 steps across 81 floors, reaching the summit 330 meters above the city skyline at Beijing's highest hotel.

The new positioning marks a meaningful evolution of the hotel's identity. Long recognized as one of Beijing's defining landmarks, China World Summit Wing, Beijing, A Shangri-La Hotel is shifting the focus from physical height to personal perspective. It offers a sanctuary above the city, where global travelers can step away from the pace of everyday life and reconnect with themselves through moments of calm, comfort and reflection.

The brand refresh spans accommodation, dining and wellness experiences. Highlights include a new collection of Landmark View Rooms and Suites, offering sweeping vistas of Beijing's most iconic landmarks. Guests can also enjoy elevated culinary experiences and the hotel's signature Oriental Five Senses Wellness Journey, including Chi, The Spa and the infinity pool overlooking the capital.

"Above the Moment. Be You. reflects our belief that luxury today is no longer defined solely by place, but by how a place makes you feel," said Jean-Marc Poli, Area General Manager. "Perched above one of the world's most dynamic capital cities, we create an environment where guests can experience both the energy of Beijing and moments of genuine personal renewal. Guided by Shangri-La's timeless Asian hospitality, we look forward to welcoming travelers from around the world with warmth, care and meaningful experiences that stay with them long after their journey ends."

Bring the spirit of "Above the Moment. Be You." to life, indulge in a distinctive perspective on luxury in the heart of Beijing. This festive season, elevate every stay and every gathering. Shangri-La Circle members enjoy exclusive rewards with 3X Points on stays and 2X Points on dining. Enroll or sign in to unlock your privileges and begin your celebration above the Beijing skyline at Shangri-La.com.

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