DEMETRA ANNOUNCES A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH MASMEC BIOMED

From leadership in vertebral surgery technologies to the creation of a European innovation ecosystem built on AI, data, navigation, and robotics

MILAN, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demetra Holding announces a strategic collaboration with Masmec Biomed, an Italian company specialized in the development of advanced surgical navigation systems, AI, and high-complexity medical technologies.

The collaboration stems from the complementary strengths of the two organizations. Demetra brings consolidated expertise in the orthopedic, spine and neuro sectors, an international presence, and a deep understanding of market needs. Masmec contributes advanced competencies in biomedical engineering, surgical navigation, artificial intelligence, and technologies derived from highly innovative industries, laying the foundation for accelerating the adoption of increasingly sophisticated solutions for surgeons, healthcare facilities, and patients.

"Demetra's story began in operating rooms, alongside surgeons. That is still where we look to understand the future. A new generation of technologies emerging-technologies will make surgery more precise, more predictive, and increasingly personalized. Such a transformation requires a new industrial model, capable of connecting clinical expertise, artificial intelligence, navigation, robotics, and data. Our ambition is not simply to participate in this change. but to help build it, reflecting a transformation that is set to redefine the MedTech sector," said Michele Perrino, CEO of Demetra Holding.

The collaboration between Demetra and Masmec reinforces a conviction that the future will not be driven solely by new implants, new materials, or new surgical techniques, but by the ability to integrate clinical knowledge, data, software, AI, and advanced technologies into an ecosystem capable of improving every phase of the care pathway.

In recent years, Demetra has strengthened its position in the orthopedic, neuro and spine sectors, developing an increasingly comprehensive portfolio and expanding its international footprint. Today, the Group is looking beyond the traditional boundaries of medical devices, investing in the technologies that are redefining the very concept of surgery.

According to market analyses, applications based on surgical navigation and artificial intelligence represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the entire sector, with significant potential for adoption across multiple surgical disciplines and substantial room for evolution in the coming years.

In this context, Demetra aims to establish itself as a European platform for clinical and technological innovation, capable of identifying, connecting, and enhancing the best expertise in the sector while accelerating the adoption of advanced solutions.

"Being chosen by Demetra is a great pride for us and confirms the value of the work we have carried out over the years," said Daniela Vinci, CEO of Masmec. "We share the same vision and ambition: increasingly personalized care enabled by technology that ensures accurate diagnosis, minimally invasive procedures, and an approach centered on patient respect and healthcare system sustainability. Demetra offers the solidity and authority of a well-established market player, while Masmec brings continuous innovation and a relentless pursuit of quality. This is where we find the space to continue innovating, with a partner capable of giving scale and perspective to our work."

"The most relevant companies of the next decade will not be those that simply produce better technologies, but those capable of creating ecosystems where innovation, knowledge, and expertise work together to generate value. This is the future we are building: not a single product, but the creation of a new generation of solutions for surgery," concluded Michele Perrino, CEO of Demetra Holding.

Through this collaboration, Demetra continues its evolution from a leader in the spine sector to a promoter of a new paradigm for European MedTech in which surgery, data, artificial intelligence, and innovation converge to build the next generation of care.

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