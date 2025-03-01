circle x black
DermRays Celebrates International Women's Day with the Launch of the FusionGlow and Exclusive Discounts for Women

01 marzo 2025 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Women's Day, DermRays is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the FusionGlow Multi-Functional Microcurrent Facial Toning Device.

The FusionGlow is designed to revolutionize at-home skincare routines, combining advanced microcurrent technology with multi-functional features to tone, lift, and rejuvenate the skin. It combines cutting-edge microcurrent technology with a sleek, user-friendly design, empowering women to achieve salon-quality facial toning and rejuvenation from the comfort of their own homes. Its advanced features work to lift, firm, and smooth skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and promoting a more youthful complexion. Whether you're targeting fine lines, sagging skin, or dullness, the FusionGlow delivers professional-grade results in the comfort of your home.

"At DermRays, we believe in empowering women to feel confident and radiant in their own skin," said a spokesperson for the brand. "This International Women's Day, we're thrilled to introduce the FusionGlow and offer exclusive discounts to celebrate the incredible women who inspire us every day. We invite women everywhere to join us this March and take advantage of these exclusive offers to enhance their skincare routines."

From March 1 to 31, 2025, the new device will be available at a special introductory price of $150OFF. From March 1 to March 8, women can also enjoy $120 OFF on DermRays' best-selling devices, including the V4S, V6S, V8S, S5 laser systems and LED mask devices. These cutting-edge tools are perfect for achieving smooth, hair-free skin and enhancing your skincare routine.

Join DermRays in celebrating International Women's Day and discover the future of at-home skincare. Visit DermRays' website starting March 1 to explore the FusionGlow and take advantage of these exclusive offers.

About DermRays:DermRays is a leading innovator in at-home skincare technology, dedicated to providing advanced, professional-grade solutions for beauty enthusiasts worldwide. With a focus on empowering customers, DermRays creates products that help people look and feel their best from the inside out.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628118/DermRays_FusionGlow_Multi_Functional_Microcurrent_Facial_Toning_Device.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dermrays-celebrates-international-womens-day-with-the-launch-of-the-fusionglow-and-exclusive-discounts-for-women-302385813.html

