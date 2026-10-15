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Dilmah Earns Dual Recognition at SIAL Paris 2026, with Three Innovations Selected and a Top Five SIAL For Change Finalist Spot

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15 ottobre 2026 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilmah today confirmed an exciting double recognition ahead of SIAL Paris 2026 (17–21 October 2026, Paris Nord Villepinte). Three Dilmah innovations have been named to the SIAL Innovation Paris 2026 Selection, and Dilmah has separately been confirmed as one of just five global finalists in the Large Companies category of 'SIAL For Change', a new 2026 competition recognising sustainability and social responsibility across the agri-food industry.

The three innovations named to the SIAL Innovation Paris 2026 Selection are:

Windsor Forest Luxury

Selection is awarded by an independent jury of international food-industry experts for originality, technical innovation and sustainability impact and selected products are showcased in the dedicated SIAL Innovation Area.

"This recognition from SIAL, one of the world's most respected food and sustainability platforms, reflects a philosophy my father built more than four decades ago- that genuine innovation and genuine sustainability are the same pursuit, and that a business should exist to serve people and protect nature, not merely to profit from them. Being named among just five large companies worldwide, out of 226 entries, alongside the selection of three of our products for their innovation, is recognition of that pursuit across every part of our business," says Dilhan C. Fernando, Chairman, Dilmah

Dilmah's SIAL For Change finalist status recognises the model behind the MJF Charitable Foundation (established 2002) and Dilmah Conservation (established 2007), which channels 15% of the company's pre-tax profit into community welfare and environmental protection. The competition drew 226 entries worldwide, narrowed to 122 eligible applications, from which just five large companies and fifteen SMEs were selected as finalists. Winners of both competitions will be announced at SIAL Paris's official Awards Ceremonies on 17 and 18 October 2026.

 

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