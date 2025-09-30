EF Polymer Completes Series B Second Close

Total Round Reaches 17.8 Million USD to Accelerate R&D and Global Expansion

OKINAWA, Japan, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan-based deep tech startup EF Polymer K.K. (Founder & CEO: Narayan Lal Gurjar, "EF Polymer"), developer of 100% bio-based super absorbent polymers, today announced that it has completed the second close of its Series B financing round through a third-party allotment. In this second close, investors from diverse industries participated, bringing the total amount raised to 17.8 million USD combined with the first close. This underscores the strong support for EF Polymer's mission to scale sustainable solutions worldwide.

Series B Round InvestorsThrough this financing, EF Polymer aims to further accelerate and deepen its research and development (R&D), while strengthening our global business development capabilities to drive the next stage of growth.

Participating Investors (in no particular order):Impact Capital I Limited Partnership / AgVenture Lab / Amami Okinawa Investment Limited Partnership (Kagoshima Development Co., Ltd.) / EMA Enterprise Co., Ltd. / Hokuyo SDGs Promotion No. 3 Investment Limited Partnership (Hokkaido Kyoso Partners Co., Ltd.) / Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality / Kyoritsu Holdings Corporation / Melissa Estate International Co., Ltd. / OLtV Opportunity Fund / Soken Chemical & Engineering Co., Ltd. / SVG Ventures Sunrise Agri Fund GP, LLC / Okinawa Development Finance Corporation / TOPPAN Holdings Inc. / Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Narayan Lal Gurjar, Founder & CEO of EF Polymer, commented:"Our mission is to tackle water scarcity and environmental challenges while improving the livelihoods of farmers and communities. With the support of partners who share our vision, this Series B financing will further accelerate our efforts toward building a sustainable future."

Business Synergies with Investors

EF Polymer will also collaborate with corporate investors to create business synergies:

About EF PolymerEF Polymer is a deep-tech startup born in India and nurtured in Japan. By upcycling agricultural residues such as orange and banana peels into 100% bio-based super absorbent polymers, EF Polymer provides sustainable solutions for agriculture and beyond. The company also promotes applications in cosmetics, personal care products, and ice-packs, helping industries achieve green transformation (GX). Through its technology, EF Polymer strives to solve global environmental challenges, particularly water scarcity.https://efpolymer.com/

CONTACT:Nakao: kyoji.nakao@efpolymer.com / +81(0)50-3628-8676Maekawa: kai.maekawa@efpolymer.com / +81(0)70-2210-5880

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785628/EF_Polymer_Completes__22_million_Series_B_Second_Close.jpg

