ELEGOO Brings Professional-Grade 3D Scanning to a Wider Range of Creators with the Upcoming M1 Ultra

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is expanding its 3D creation ecosystem with the upcoming M1 Ultra, its first all-in-one smart 3D scanner. Officially launching on October 29, 2026, at 12:00 AM PDT, the M1 Ultra marks a new addition to ELEGOO's product portfolio, extending its ecosystem into 3D scanning and enabling creators, engineers, and advanced hobbyists to capture real-world objects as accurate digital 3D data for a wide range of creative and practical applications.

By entering the 3D scanning category, ELEGOO aims to provide a more integrated workflow connecting real-world object capture, digital modeling, and 3D printing, opening up new possibilities for customization, reverse engineering, digital archiving, education, and creative projects.

Designed to deliver precision, versatility, and ease of use without compromise, M1 Ultra combines metrology-grade accuracy, multiple scanning modes, intelligent processing, and a portable all-in-one design. Its combination of blue laser and infrared structured-light scanning supports different objects and use cases, while marker-free scanning provides added flexibility for surfaces where applying tracking markers is not practical.

Beyond scanning performance, M1 Ultra is designed to make the overall process more efficient and flexible. An integrated touchscreen provides real-time previews and convenient access to settings, while wireless connectivity and a swappable battery offer greater freedom when scanning. On the software side, ELEGOO SCAN incorporates guided setup, tracking assistance, and automated data processing to help users move from capturing an object to generating a digital 3D model with fewer manual steps.

With M1 Ultra, ELEGOO is taking another step toward a more connected 3D creation ecosystem—one that helps users move more seamlessly between the physical and digital worlds, whether they are developing a custom part, exploring a design idea, or preparing an object for further digital work and 3D printing.

ELEGOO will give the M1 Ultra its first European debut at two upcoming events: Maker Faire Rome 2026 (October 23–25, booth M.21–M.22) and SPIEL Essen 2026 (October 22–25, booth H5L125). Visitors will get an exclusive first look at the scanner ahead of its official launch on October 29.

Pricing and additional key features will be unveiled on October 29, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates on ELEGOO's official website.

About ELEGOOFounded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

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