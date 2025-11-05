ELEGOO to Showcase at Formnext 2025, Latest Achievements Forging Its Own 3D Printing Ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is pleased to attend Formnext 2025 starting from November 18 to 21 and is ready to showcase its latest achievements in forging ELEGOO 3D printing ecosystem which is led by a strong slate of 3D printers including two upcoming offers: Centauri Carbon 2 and Jupiter 2. Alongside the hero products, ELEGOO will also present its remote control APP ELEGOO Matrix, a newly launched 3D model platform Nexprint and Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series.

"It feels special to present all our achievements as a 3D printing ecosystem at ELEGOO's 10th Anniversary" says Kevin Wang, Co-Founder and VP of ELEGOO, "The past decade has been an amazing journey where we connected the dots to achieve rapid growth and the future is looking even more promising!"

ELEGOO will introduce the international debut of Centauri Carbon 2, a desktop FDM 3D printer which features a multicolor printing system paired with RFID recognition for instant filament identification and automatic filament backup. It is designed to turn lavished creativity into instant reality.

Also, it will present next-generation resin flagship, the Jupiter 2 — a professional-grade machine boasting a 14-inch 16K LCD, 302×162×300 mm build volume, and 20×26 μm XY resolution for ultra-detailed large-scale printing. It streamlines industrial-level productivity for creators seeking exceptional precision and efficiency. The full printer lineup includes Centauri series, Mars 5 series, Saturn 4 series and its largest printer OrangeStorm Giga.

Besides, ELEGOO will showcase its newly launched Nexprint, a creator platform where global users can connect and share original 3D models. It is backed by a $1 million Creator Fund to reward innovative designs. Visitors can also experience ELEGOO Matrix APP which allows users to remotely manage and monitor 3D printers. Also will be exhibited at the show are Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series including PETG-CF, PETG-GF, PAHT-CF, all made for stronger, smarter, and more versatile FDM 3D printing.

Event-exclusive discounts and special giveaways will be also offered. Our team will be onsite to discuss product innovation, future partnerships and distribution opportunities.

Date: November 18-21, 2025Venue: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition CenterBooth: Hall 12.1-E01

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

