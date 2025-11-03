circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Engwe to Showcase Flagship E-Bikes at EICMA 2025 in Milan

03 novembre 2025 | 04.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Engwe, a leading global e-bike brand, will showcase its latest models at EICMA 2025 (Nov 4–9) in Milan. Under the theme "Experience the Power, Explore the Way," Engwe aims to engage riders, strengthen brand recognition, and highlight its innovations in e-mobility. Visitors are invited to test-ride the newest e-bikes and experience them firsthand at Hall 4, Stand E87, Milan Exhibition Center.

Featured Models

Engwe's lineup at EICMA includes its flagship Engine Pro 3.0 Boost and L20 3.0 Pro, along with the versatile EP-2 3.0 Boost and lightweight Mapfour N1 series. The Engine Pro 3.0 Boost and L20 3.0 Pro represent the next level of innovation and performance in Engwe's portfolio, while the EP-2 3.0 Boost and Mapfour N1 Pro meet a wide range of rider needs.

Engine Pro 3.0 Boost——The Most Powerful Upgrade Yet

Engwe's flagship e-bike, delivering 90 Nm of torque for effortless climbs. It features a 720 Wh battery (130 km range) and an 8A fast charger (full recharge in about 2 hours). Full suspension, hydraulic brakes, and puncture-resistant tires inspire confidence on any terrain. Engwe's intelligent anti-theft system keeps riders connected. CNET praised it as "an ambitious electric bicycle, designed for those who seek long-distance travel and challenges to their own limits."

L20 3.0 Pro——The First Compact All-Terrain E-Bike with Full Suspension

A 20-inch folding e-bike built for both city and trail. Its lightweight frame and full suspension ensure comfort and control, while the 250 W mid-drive motor delivers 100 Nm torque for easy climbs. The IoT system offers GPS tracking and remote app control. A 720 Wh battery provides up to 160 km of range and recharges in 2 hours with an 8A fast charger. Heise called it "affordably priced and technologically advanced."

About ENGWE

ENGWE has made multiple appearances at EICMA and actively participates in global offline events. This year, it expanded its presence with flagship stores in France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, strengthening its international influence. In September, ENGWE hosted the "Explore a New Way" event, inviting users to visit its facilities, experience its innovations, and connect with the brand. The company has also built a robust after-sales network with over 300 service centers worldwide and a multilingual support team. These initiatives underscore ENGWE's commitment to riders and its leadership in the e-bike industry. For more information, visit Engwe's official website.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811310/Engwe_Showcase_Flagship_E_Bikes_EICMA_2025_Milan.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg4526512

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-to-showcase-flagship-e-bikes-at-eicma-2025-in-milan-302601990.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN13410 en US Sport Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Gaza, il video del Comando centrale Usa: "Agenti Hamas saccheggiano aiuti" - Le immagini
De Santoli (Sapienza): "L'economia circolare è un fatto culturale, non solo gestione dei rifiuti" - Video
Incidente sulla Colombo, l'arrivo della bara bianca di Beatrice Bellucci - Video
De Santoli (Sapienza): "Materiali critici, l'Italia può creare una filiera autonoma e sostenibile" - Video
Trump e "il volo difficile" dall'Asia: "Non sto tremando" - Video
La presidente della Bce Lagarde a passeggio sui lungarni di Firenze - Video
Trump sulla portaerei in Giappone, accoglienza da rockstar - Video
"Gli ho dato un cazzotto mostruoso": così Vittorio Feltri si è salvato da un'aggressione - Video
Tajani e Sirico a San Salvatore in Lauro parlano di dottrina sociale della Chiesa - Video
Istat, Schlein a Meloni: "Dati chiari, stipendi bassi, donne sottopagate e aumento del lavoro povero"
Parolin: "Orban? Cerchiamo di avvicinare punti di vista" - Video
Festa di Roma, il siparietto tra 'i due sindaci' Verdone e Gualtieri - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza