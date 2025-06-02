Equiduct unveils new visual identity, revamped website and updated Market Viewer

A fresh look. A new identity. A renewed vision.

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiduct has today unveiled a new visual identity — an evolution designed to capture the essence of where the company is today, the transformative journey it has experienced and where it is heading.

As one of Europe's leading pan-European trading venues, Equiduct has seen tremendous transformation and growth, which is now reflected in its updated branding. This change represents a shift toward a clearer, more modern, and more focused visual presence, aligned with Equiduct's core values of innovation, constant improvement and customer centricity.

Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct said: "This refresh is more than just a an updated look — it's about capturing the essence of where we're headed and the transformative journey we've been through these past 6 years. It reflects the company we've become: innovative, solution driven and deeply committed to delivering value to European retail investors, clients and shareholders. Our refreshed identity tells this story more clearly, while the updated website — and the upcoming launch of the new Market Viewer — provide a powerful platform to support our continued growth and future ambitions."

For more information, visit www.equiduct.com

About Equiduct

Equiduct is the leading pan-European retail-focused exchange built around the specific needs of the retail community. Equiduct enables retail brokers to achieve Best Execution in Europe's most liquid equities and ETFs across 13 European markets and provides high-quality cost-effective market data and insight products for both the retail community and institutional clients alike. A market segment of Börse Berlin, Equiduct operates under Article 44 of MiFID II. In 2024, Equiduct reported 35 active retail brokers, 15.2 million trades executed, and a turnover of €85 billion.

