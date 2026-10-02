Gareth Parker-Jones named Head of Education, Rendeavour, and Founding Master of Wellington College International Kenya

TATU CITY, Kenya, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the UK's leading educators, Parker-Jones, will join Wellington Kenya as Founding Master a year ahead of the school's official opening, in September 2028. He will be joined by his wife, Amanda Parker-Jones, who has been appointed Head of Teacher Development for the school.

Developed by Rendeavour, Africa's new city builder, in partnership with Wellington College, Wellington Kenya is the second school in the Wellington College Education family in Africa, alongside Rendeavour's Wellington College International Lagos, and part of a wider network of 12 super premium British schools spanning the UK, China, Thailand, India, Indonesia and the United States.

Located in Tatu City, Africa's leading new city, Wellington Kenya is a co-educational boarding and day school for pupils aged 3 to 18, attracting families locally, regionally and globally. With access to Kenya's breathtaking landscapes, bountiful wildlife, rich cultural diversity, temperate weather and remarkable athletic excellence, Wellington Kenya is set within Tatu City's 5,000 acres of lush parks, running and equestrian trails, legendary coffee estates, indigenous trees, lakes and rivers.

Regarding his appointment, Gareth Parker-Jones said, "Wellington College International Kenya delivers a genuinely world-class education in arguably the most beautiful environment on Earth, carrying the full weight of the Wellington name. Backed by the scale, expertise and ambition of Rendeavour, Wellington Kenya is a great success story in international education, and I could not be prouder to lead it as Head of Education, Rendeavour, and Founding Master."

Commenting on the appointment, James Dahl, 15th Master of Wellington College, said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Gareth Parker-Jones to the Wellington College Education family. Gareth is one of the UK's leading heads and has had a transformational impact at Rugby School, raising standards, developing a vibrant and growing family of schools in England and around the world, and acting as a thoughtful and thought-provoking ambassador for the sector. I have known Gareth for many years and have the deepest respect for him both personally and professionally; Wellington College International Kenya could not be in better hands. We congratulate Gareth, Amanda and the family in this exciting new chapter, and I very much look forward to working alongside such accomplished educationalists."

The appointment of Parker-Jones, who has a strong background in boarding, signals the scale of ambition of Wellington Kenya. Alongside its day school provision, boarding will be an important part of Wellington Kenya's identity, character, community and pastoral offer from day one. This will give families the flexibility of both day and boarding options, while ensuring that the boarding experience is delivered to the same exacting standard as Wellington College Education family of schools around the world.

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, added, "To attract a Founding Master of Gareth's renown and experience is itself a statement of our intent and the ambition we hold for the school. Having spent considerable time with Gareth and his wife, Amanda, I have no doubt whatsoever that we have found the perfect leaders for building one of the best school in the world. Great cities are built around great institutions, and world-class education is central to attracting families, employers, and investment over the long term. Wellington Kenya will set a new benchmark for educational excellence - establishing a world-class school in the heart of East Africa, so families no longer need to look abroad for extraordinary schooling. Gareth's appointment gives us the leadership, warmth, and vision to turn that ambition into reality from day one. Our goal is to build a learning community that seamlessly combines Wellington's global educational heritage with a strong local identity, one that will serve families across the region for generations."

WCIK Contact Deborah Stanford Head of Admissions & Marketing at Wellington KenyaAdmissions@wellingtoncollege.ke

Media ContactPrudence Karimi Pkarimi@tatucity.com+254 795 368 905

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