GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South.

The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen is expected to bring new opportunities for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to deepen cooperation with Asia-Pacific economies. As the GBA's strategic pivot, Nansha District in Guangzhou is using the occasion to show how high-standard opening-up and regional connectivity translate into concrete trade gains.

Access: A Chilean cherry's global journey

Nansha Port operates 220 container liner routes, including more than 100 directly serving APEC economies, and connects over 300 ports in more than 100 countries and regions. Chilean cherries can now reach Nansha in 22 days, while Thai durians arrive in four days via a direct "durian express" service. In the first nine months of 2026, Nansha's trade with APEC economies rose 16.8 percent year on year to 151.68 billion yuan, with exports up 21.2 percent.

Platform: A hub for APEC enterprises' warehouses

Nansha has become the first stop for Asia-Pacific brands entering the Chinese market. Brands such as Mead Johnson and Danone have set up Asia-Pacific distribution centers in Nansha, while platforms including Shein, Temu, TikTok Shop and AliExpress have gone global from the district. Nansha is also building the Global Cross-border Trade Industrial Cluster, which has attracted companies in cross-border services, digital technology and international trade.

Engine: A smart manufacturing fleet sailing to the world

Shipbuilding is a rising export engine for Nansha. The district is home to 221 ship and marine enterprises, which together form an industry worth 50 billion yuan. In April, what is billed as the world's first 10,800-vehicle LNG dual-fuel car carrier was delivered in Nansha, setting a global capacity record.

Connect: An invisible network connecting the globe

Data is becoming a new trade artery. Nansha's "International Digital Port" has opened a data processing plant that enables "foreign data, Chinese computing" and "token exports," with localized AI models deployed in physical isolation. The "Going Global" Comprehensive Service Center for Chinese enterprises in Nansha offers support at every stage, from pre-investment analysis and help with approvals to post-investment services. These initiatives position Nansha as a rules-based hub connecting cross-border data flows and outbound investment.

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