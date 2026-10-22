Home 3D Printers are More Accessible Than Ever This Black Friday with Bambu Lab

Featuring the brand's deepest discounts of the year and the first-ever price cut for the X2D, the global sale makes high-performance 3D printing more attainable than ever.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the rapid evolution of desktop 3D printing from a niche hobby into mainstream household technology, Bambu Lab today announced its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) global promotion, offering its lowest hardware prices of the year to further lower cost barriers and bring more creativity within reach.

Running across the U.S., Canada, the EU, the UK, and Australia, the promotion brings desktop 3D printing within reach for both newcomers and experienced makers:

Available at promotional prices starting from $199/CA$249/€179/£139/A$299, the A1 mini serves as an ideal entry point for newcomers, while the X2D launched earlier this year receives its first-ever discount.

New users can subscribe today to secure early-bird coupons and enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a flagship H2C Combo.

In addition to hardware discounts, the sale covers filaments, accessories, and maker kits. The BFCM event will be held exclusively through Bambu Lab's official online stores in two phases:

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries. Learn more at bambulab.com.

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