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Hoymiles Unveils HiBattery 4020 Series at "The Unbreakable Night" Event in Munich

23 giugno 2026 | 11.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles successfully held a global launch event for its HiBattery 4020 X plug-in home battery in Munich on June 22. Themed "Unbreakable Night", the event celebrated the series' breakthrough in extreme safety and reliability while reinforcing strong strategic partnerships with 180+ European industry leaders, distributors, and key stakeholders.

HiBattery 4020 Series: Delivering Unbreakable Safety and Peace of Mind

Building on Hoymiles' long-standing dedication to plug-in energy storage systems, the HiBattery 4020 Series introduces intelligent home energy storage.

What Sets HiBattery 4020 Apart:

During the event, HiBattery 4020 Series received the prestigious EUPD Innovation Award. Markus A.W Hoehner, CEO of EUPD Research, presented the accolade, recognizing its outstanding safety and innovation.

Unbreakable Partnerships: Building the Future Together

The launch event welcomed more than 180 guests, including top European distributors, key partners, industry leaders, and media. Partners such as Tepto and Elektramat joined sharing sessions, expressing strong confidence in the HiBattery 4020 Series. The evening culminated in the "Unbreakable Alliance" Activation Ceremony, celebrating partnerships with 25 key European clients and reinforcing Hoymiles' commitment to collaborative long-term success.

Dr. Yang Bo, CEO of Hoymiles, stated "The HiBattery 4020 Series marks a major step from microinverter leadership to complete home energy solutions. We are committed to delivering safe, reliable products that bring real peace of mind to European households."

Guy Rong, Vice President of Hoymiles, added "With launch of HiBattery 4020 Series, we have built a complete, reliable energy ecosystem for homeowners."

As Europe advances toward a more decentralized energy future, Hoymiles remains dedicated to safe, reliable solar-plus-storage solutions — true to the spirit of "The Unbreakable Night".

HiBattery 4020 X: https://www.hoymiles.com/hibattery-4020-x.htmlHiBattery 4020 AC: https://www.hoymiles.com/hibattery-4020-ac.html

 

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