Huawei Launches Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0 in Europe, Accelerating Enterprise Digital Transformation

30 settembre 2025 | 19.59
MUNICH, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Huawei Network Summit (HNS) 2025, Huawei unveiled Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0 Solution for Europe under the theme "Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0: Creating Always-on DCN with Full Computing Power." As a comprehensive upgrade to AI Fabric introduced in 2018, the new solution is designed to build DCNs that deliver full compute utilization and uninterrupted services, driving local enterprises' digital-intelligent transformation.

 

 

Vice Director of Huawei European ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Dept ,Bingyu Zhou emphasized that Huawei has already built professional DCN infrastructures across industries in Europe. With high-performance, highly reliable, and secure network solutions, Huawei enables both business innovation and operational efficiency.

Wang noted that rapid AI iteration and evolving cloud architectures are reshaping DCNs. Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0, built on a three-layer architecture of AI Brain, AI Connectivity, and AI Network Elements, integrates key capabilities such as StarryWing Digital Map (three-level automation), Rock-Solid Architecture (iReliable), and intelligent full-flow analysis to help enterprises achieve full compute and always-on services.

Core Advantages of Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0

At the summit, Suleyman Hilmi Tekinture of Turkey's Migros and Matteo Turisini of Italy's Cineca shared cooperation outcomes with Huawei. Daniele De Sensi, Associate Professor at Sapienza University of Rome, discussed future trends and best practices for AI and HPC DCNs.

Exhibition Highlights 

Huawei's booth featured live demos and simulations of Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0, showcasing the advantages of its three-layer architecture. Star products included the high-density 128×400GE liquid-cooled XH9230 Ethernet switch and interactive StarryLink optical modules.

Looking ahead, Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to open collaboration and continuous innovation with European partners and customers, advancing intelligent network evolution and generational upgrades to create greater value for local industries.

