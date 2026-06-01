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IEI Showcases Resilient Edge AI Platforms at COMPUTEX 2026: Advancing AI Deployment Across Industrial Applications

01 giugno 2026 | 04.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW TAIPEI CITY, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp. (IEI) announced its COMPUTEX 2026 lineup (TaiNEX 2, Booth #P0114). Under the theme "Resilient Edge AI Platforms: The Backbone for AI Deployment," IEI highlights how AI computing, real-time control, and cyber-resilient infrastructure are converging at the industrial edge to support industrial automation, intelligent operations, and mission-critical applications.

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"AI is moving from demonstration to edge deployment," said YT Lee, VP of IEI. "Customers need secure platforms consolidating computing, control, networking, and management. Our showcase presents resilient solutions built for this exact transition."

Core Pillars of Industrial AI (IEI Main Booth #P0114)

Bringing AI to the factory floor means overcoming four critical hurdles. IEI provides a unified answer built on four foundational pillars: computing performance, control precision, cyber resilience, and extreme durability:

TANK-XM813TANK-XM811

Mission-Critical AMR Safety (Intel Pavilion, TWTC Hall 1, Booth A0618)

Tackling semiconductor wafer transport safety, a single TANK-XM813 consolidates mobile cobot management and AI intrusion detection via the iVEC platform. Powered by Intel® OpenVINO™, the system analyzes camera views to identify personnel and triggers rapid safety stops via an internal software-defined network (SDN)—helping reduce downtime and safety hazards without adding a separate AI PC.

Invitation to Connect

https://www.ieiworld.com/tw/support/con_show.php?cid=119

About IEI Integration Corp.

IEI Integration Corp. is a global provider of industrial computing solutions focused on Edge AI, remote infrastructure management, and ruggedized embedded systems for smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, transportation, and mission-critical industrial applications worldwide. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991520/COMPUTEX_2026_IEI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iei-showcases-resilient-edge-ai-platforms-at-computex-2026-advancing-ai-deployment-across-industrial-applications-302786560.html

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