IS SKINCARE GETTING TOO COMPLICATED? CERAVE MAKES THE CASE FOR SAFETY, EFFICACY AND SIMPLICITY

New European research finds 81% recognise the importance of protecting skin beyond UV, yet only 22% use products intended to support the skin barrier

VIENNA, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the skincare brand developed with dermatologists and recommended by more than 80,000 dermatologists worldwide, today reveals new research among 6,000 adults across the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, examining how people understand the skin barrier and respond to everyday environmental pressures.

The findings reveal a gap between awareness and action. While 90% of adults surveyed are concerned about at least one environmental factor affecting their skin and 81% recognise the importance of protection beyond UV exposure, only 22% use products specifically intended to support the skin barrier.

Nearly half (47%) say their skin is more sensitive than it was five years ago, while 50% report dryness linked to their environment or changing weather. Yet just 10% take additional skincare steps when pollution levels are high, and 55% say skincare must be simple or they will not follow the routine.

The research was unveiled during the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Vienna, where CeraVe brought together dermatology, scientific and brand perspectives to explore the need for clearer skin-barrier education and the science behind safe, efficacious skincare.

"People may experience dryness, tightness or sensitivity without realising these can be linked to the skin barrier. While awareness matters, clear and trusted guidance is the most important factor," said Dr Andrew Park, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "That's why I recommend CeraVe to my patients: developed with dermatologists, formulated with three skin-identical ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin barrier, and rigorously evaluated for safety and efficacy."

For CeraVe, safety and efficacy are considered throughout product development, from identifying a genuine skin-health need through formulation and evaluation. Complete formulations are assessed for safety, efficacy, tolerability and suitability, with scientific and medical input and claims validated by Safety, Claims and Regulatory teams.

"The research shows that people are paying closer attention to their skin, but greater awareness also brings a greater need for clarity and trust," said Gene Colon, Global Senior Vice President of Medical Relations and Communications at CeraVe. "Our responsibility is to make skin health understandable and accessible, while never compromising on safety and efficacy. As the conversation around skin becomes increasingly complex, we want to give people something simple: credible science, effective skincare and the confidence to make informed choices for their skin."

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