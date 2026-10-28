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isinwheel Launches Black Friday Campaign with Extended Customer Benefits Across E-Mobility Lineup

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28 ottobre 2026 | 08.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- isinwheel, a global brand specializing in intelligent short-distance transportation, has announced its 2026 Black Friday Deals, running from Oct. 20 through Nov. 30, offering attractive Electric Scooter Sale promotions and E-Bike Discounts.

As part of the campaign, customers can use the promotional code BF2026PR for a 5% discount on eligible purchases. The brand is also offering bundle discounts, with 8% off when purchasing two products and 12% off when purchasing three, providing greater value for families, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Among the featured products is the S7 Adjustable Kids E-Scooter, designed for younger riders seeking a safe and enjoyable riding experience. The scooter offers three speed modes, three adjustable handlebar heights, and integrated multicolor lighting. Supporting riders up to 80kg, it combines flexibility and convenience for growing children.

For everyday urban transport, the S9 Portable Commuting Electric Scooter balances portability and performance. Equipped with a 350W motor, 8.5-inch tires, a top speed of 25 km/h, and a range of up to 30km, it is well suited for daily commuters while maintaining a stable and comfortable ride.

The GT1 Off-Road Electric Scooter targets riders seeking additional power and versatility. Featuring an 800W motor, speeds of up to 28 mph, a 48V 10.4Ah battery, and newly upgraded front and rear swingarm suspension, the model is suitable for commuting, recreational riding, and light off-road exploration.

Also highlighted during the campaign is the recently launched V10 Pro Off-Road Electric Skateboard. Built for all-terrain riding, it features dual-drive power output of 4,200W, 7-inch inflatable rubber tires, a climbing capability of up to 30 degrees, and a maximum load capacity of 330 lbs, providing enhanced stability and durability across varied terrain.

From Nov. 1-26, isinwheel will offer bundle discounts, giving customers 8% off when purchasing two products and 12% off when purchasing three. From Nov. 27-30, isinwheel will introduce daily flash deals on selected high-performance models, including the V10 Pro, H7 Pro, GT1 Dual Motor, and GT4 Dual Motor. Discounts of up to £300 will be available during the four-day promotion period.

With a range of seasonal offers across its electric scooters and e-bikes, isinwheel invites customers to explore its 2026 Black Friday deals and find the right ride for their commuting, recreational, and outdoor needs.

Website: www.isinwheel.co.uk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/isinwheel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isinwheel.Europe  

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/isinwheel.eu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isinwheel_eu/

X: https://twitter.com/isinwheelglobal

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isinwheel-launches-black-friday-campaign-with-extended-customer-benefits-across-e-mobility-lineup-302918947.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

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