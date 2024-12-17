Cerca nel sito
 
Julien's Auctions Presents Exclusive Bob Dylan Auction Featuring Al Aronowitz Archive and T Bone Burnett's Ionic Original Recording

17 dicembre 2024 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions will present "Celebrating Bob Dylan: The Aronowitz Archive, T Bone Burnett, & More" on January 18, 2025, at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, TN. The event features 60 items, including 50 from the collection of journalist Al Aronowitz.

Highlights include two pages with three typewritten drafts of the lyrics to "Mr. Tambourine Man," estimated between $400,000 and $600,000. An early Bob Dylan oil painting from 1968 is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000. Other notable items include a 1963 handbill from Dylan's first major headline performance at Town Hall in New York City, vintage photographs, original sketches, and more.

A centerpiece of the auction is a one-of-one Ionic Original disc of Bob Dylan's 2021 new studio recording of "The Times They Are A-Changin'," produced by Grammy-winning producer T Bone Burnett. This unique item is estimated between $400,000 and $600,000 and marks the second public sale of an Ionic Original recording, following "Blowin' In The Wind" in 2022.

Myles Aronowitz, son of Al Aronowitz, reflects on his father's legacy: "My Father was this incredible connector... He introduced Allen Ginsberg to Bob Dylan, Bob Dylan to The Beatles... The collection represents my Father's instinctive ability to identify and connect with greatness."

T Bone Burnett comments on the new recording: "Hearing Bob Dylan sing 'The Times They Are A-Changin'' sixty years after he wrote it is a moving experience... this Ionic Original is the definitive version of this indelible song."

A special exhibition showcasing highlights from the Al Aronowitz collection will run from December 18, 2024, through January 17, 2025 at The Musicians Hall Of Fame & Museum. The auction will commence on January 18th at 10 a.m. CT at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum. Exhibited items include a Dylan-signed harmonica, original typewritten lyrics to "Mr. Tambourine Man," a 1968 oil painting, a Fender Telecaster, a screen-worn embellished Levi's denim jacket from the 1987 film "Hearts of Fire," & More.

This event offers a unique opportunity to acquire rare artifacts from Bob Dylan's career and Al Aronowitz's archive.

For more information and to view the full list of items, visit Julien's Auctions' official website.

