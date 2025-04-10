circle x black
Giovedì 10 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 21:36
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Keysource and ADCC are now officially part of the Salute brand following completed acquisition

10 aprile 2025 | 21.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salute, a global leader in integrated lifecycle data center services, announces the official signing of definitive agreements to acquire Keysource Group, a leading European provider of end-to-end data center and critical environment solutions, and Advanced Data Center Consulting Group (ADCC), the industry's pre-eminent provider of AI-focused training and consulting.  

These strategic acquisitions deepen Salute's regional and technical capabilities at a critical time for the data center industry. With a combined workforce of over 1,800 professionals, Salute is now uniquely positioned to help its customers scale sustainably and transition into the era of AI-powered infrastructure with confidence. 

"Bringing Keysource Group's team of over 130 talented data center and critical environment specialists into the Salute family strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive end-to-end lifecycle services for the globe's rapidly growing AI market," says Erich Sanchack, Chief Executive Officer at Salute. "With the acquisition of ADCC, we are now the first data center services company to offer certified AI training, advisory, and consulting. Together, these moves further enhance Salute's capabilities across the full data center lifecycle- advise, design, build, operate, and refresh - allowing us to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our customers." 

Through the acquisition of Keysource, Salute significantly expands its ability to deliver a full-spectrum data center and critical environment solutions across EMEA. This includes advisory, design, and consulting services, as well as pre-construction, delivery, operational, and managed services - all underpinned by a strong focus on sustainability. Customers will benefit from both new services and enhanced capacity, alongside decades of expertise in energy optimization, operational strategy, and delivering resilient, future-ready infrastructure. Coupled with the capabilities brought by ADCC, including that of industry leader John Shultz, Salute is accelerating its mission to future-proof organizations and equip teams to thrive in a fast-evolving sector. 

These strategic acquisitions mark the latest milestone in Salute's rapid growth. With strengthened leadership teams and a deepened presence in key markets, Salute is well-positioned to support the future of high-performance compute environments for the world's data center providers.  

Media Contact  

Susan Anderton, Managing Director, The Brand Marquee  susan@thebrandmarquee.comM: +44 7812 460964 

About Salute 

Founded in 2013, Salute is a leading provider of integrated lifecycle services for data centers, operating in over 102 markets with 12 global offices and a workforce of more than 1,800 employees. The company delivers comprehensive solutions for hyperscale, cloud, colocation, and edge facilities, with a strong focus on sustainability and talent development. 

Website: www.salutemissioncritical.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661714/Salute_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keysource-and-adcc-are-now-officially-part-of-the-salute-brand-following-completed-acquisition-302426030.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
