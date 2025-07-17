Lansweeper Acquires Redjack, Strengthening its Position as the Global Leader in Technology Asset Intelligence

Combining passive network discovery with application dependency mapping, the acquisition delivers unmatched visibility across entire technology estates.

MERELBEKE, Belgium, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansweeper, the global leader in Technology Asset Intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Redjack, a pioneer in asset discovery using network traffic analysis. By integrating Redjack's passive, traffic-based discovery, and application dependency mapping, Lansweeper enhances its platform to give security teams complete visibility into every asset that touches the network—whether known or unknown, managed, or unmanaged.

Redjack's unique approach to mapping all internal and external connections broadens Lansweeper's reach across enterprise, cloud, and edge environments. Redjack significantly strengthens Lansweeper's capabilities in attack surface management, business continuity planning, and third-party risk management.

"With Redjack on our side, we can now promise Total Visibility for our customers—the most crucial step in any cybersecurity strategy. After all, you can't secure what you don't see." said Dave Goossens, CEO of Lansweeper. "Together, we will pair Redjack's unparalleled network-level discovery and application dependency mapping with Lansweeper's rich asset intelligence to help organizations to be more secure and productive."

"Joining forces with Lansweeper unites two innovations that belong together: Redjack's passive network discovery and application dependency mapping and Lansweeper's rich asset intelligence," said Greg Virgin, CEO of Redjack. "Combining these capabilities accelerates our shared vision of transforming raw asset data into actionable insights that strengthen security and drive smarter decisions."

The transaction encompasses Redjack's technology, customers, partner ecosystem and workforce. The combined portfolio delivers broader asset visibility and full application dependency mapping, detecting any device that communicates on, to, or from a network while revealing how those assets interconnect to support enterprise applications. These capabilities complement Lansweeper's existing network, cloud, and agent-based discovery.

The integration accelerates Lansweeper's product roadmap, enhancing coverage of unmanaged and transient assets while providing Redjack customers with richer asset intelligence data. By automatically mapping dependencies, the integrated solution gives IT, security, and finance teams the context they need to prioritize vulnerabilities, streamline migrations, and control costs.

Lansweeper remains fully committed to uninterrupted service and support for all Redjack customers and welcomes its new colleagues into a shared culture of innovation, insight, and growth. Together, Lansweeper and Redjack are poised to set new standards in asset intelligence, delivering unmatched value to customers worldwide.

About LansweeperLansweeper is the leader in Technology Asset Intelligence, providing a single source of truth for complete visibility across IT, OT, and IoT assets—including software—across the entire technology estate. Since 2004, Lansweeper has empowered organizations to stay competitive with accurate, actionable data that strengthens security, drives strategic decisions, and boosts operational efficiency.

Its powerful platform breaks down data silos and fosters seamless collaboration across IT, security, and finance teams. Lansweeper helps IT teams optimize performance and resilience, enables MSPs to deliver greater value and accelerate growth, and empowers ISVs to differentiate their solutions. Trusted by over 20,000 customers—including CMA CGM, Rentokil, Fiskars, Nestlé, and Nvidia—Lansweeper serves enterprises, governments, financial institutions, NGOs, and universities worldwide.

About RedjackRedjack delivers total asset and dependency visibility and AI-powered business insights for cyber resilience. The Redjack platform empowers enterprises to safeguard vital business functions, meet cyber regulatory standards, and digitally transform to align with business objectives.

Learn more at: https://www.lansweeper.com

Media ContactKevin Wolf, TGPR, kevin@tgprllc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732022/Lansweeper_Acquires_Redjack.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705463/Lansweeper_logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.