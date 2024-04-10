LattePanda Team Launches LattePanda Mu - a Micro x86 Compute Module for Custom Design Solutions

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LattePanda team launched the LattePanda Mu, an exceptional micro x86 compute module poised to swiftly empower custom design solutions. With an Intel N100 CPU, it is compatible with Windows and Linux operating systems. The LattePanda Mu demonstrates superior CPU performance compared to the Raspberry Pi 5 and excels in GPU capabilities, guaranteeing seamless operation for complex computational tasks and demanding applications. Thanks to its compact form factor measuring 60mm x 69.6mm, the LattePanda Mu seamlessly integrates into diverse applications, including IoT, robotics, digital signage, and edge computing, ensuring efficient task handling and reliable performance across various scenarios.

The most significant attribute of the LattePanda Mu is its customizability. Users can design carrier boards according to their functional requirements, such as creating a dual-Ethernet port board for a router or providing a SATA interface for a Network-Attached Storage (NAS) solution. Additionally, with up to 9 PCIe 3.0 lanes, the LattePanda Mu can be equipped with a dedicated graphics card for more powerful applications, or expanded with the high-performance NIC to build a computing cluster.

The LattePanda Mu provides an adjustable TDP range of 6W to 35W, meeting diverse applications and performance demands. This compute module empowers users to design and integrate custom carrier boards, providing an extensive array of interfaces, including 3 HDMI/DisplayPort ports, 8 USB 2.0 ports, up to 4 USB 3.2 ports, and 9 PCIe 3.0 lanes.

The LattePanda Mu offers open-source carrier board designs and libraries in KiCAD format as reference materials, available for access and download from its GitHub repository. This enables developers to make necessary modifications and refinements, resulting in a significant reduction in development time. By integrating the most intricate components, the LattePanda Mu provides users with the freedom to design simpler elements. Moreover, customization services cater to various specialized requirements, enabling users to unleash the full potential of the LattePanda Mu and achieve exceptional results.

Specification:

"I am filled with confidence and passion for this innovative product. LattePanda Mu is not just a micro x86 compute module; it is a breakthrough design solution that offers users unlimited customization possibilities. With its powerful computing performance, GPU capabilities that surpass traditional options, and flexible thermal design power range, it becomes the ideal choice for various applications and performance needs. The customization options of the LattePanda Mu allow users to design carrier boards according to their requirements, providing perfect solutions for diverse application scenarios. I firmly believe that LattePanda Mu will lead innovation in the industry and achieve outstanding success," said WangBo, the product manager of LattePanda Mu.

The original price for LattePanda Mu is $139, with an early bird price of $99 for one week. The LattePanda Mu Kit includes LattePanda Mu, LattePanda Mu Lite Carrier and LattePanda Mu Active Cooler, originally priced at $190, with a promotional price for the first 100 users at $149. For further details on the LattePanda Mu and its remarkable capabilities, kindly visit the official LattePanda Mu website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383434/LattePanda_Mu___A_Micro_x86_Compute_Module_Fits_Unique_Solutions.jpg